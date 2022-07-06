Conor McGregor Net Worth, Conor Achievements and Awards Updates 2022

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer. He is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. He has also competed as a welterweight in boxing. McGregor started his professional MMA career in 2008. In this article, we will take a closer look at Conor McGregor’s career, achievements, personal life and net worth.

About Conor McGregor:

Net Worth $200 million (2022) Born July 14, 1988 i.e. > 33 Years (Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland) Nickname Notorious Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Weight 156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb) Division Featherweight (2008–2015) Lightweight (2008–2012, 2016–2018, 2021–present) Welterweight (2016, 2020) Reach 188 cm (74 in) Style Boxing Team SBG Ireland Trainer John Kavanagh: Head coach Owen Roddy: Boxing Sergey Pikulskiy: Wrestling John Connor: S&C George Lockhart: Nutrition Rank Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under John Kavanagh Years active 2008–present

Conor McGregor Early Life

Conor McGregor was born in Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland, on July 14, 1988. He was raised in the working-class area of Tallaght. His father worked as a plumber and his mother was a bank employee. He has two sisters.

Growing up, he was passionate about football and martial arts. At the age of 12, he started boxing and later also began practicing taekwondo.

Conor McGregor always had a rebellious streak. He was expelled from school at the age of 16 for fighting. He then decided to pursue a career in mixed martial arts (MMA). In 2007, he started training at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin under John Kavanagh.

Conor McGregor made his professional MMA debut in 2008. He won his first fight against Ciaran Campbell via technical knockout (TKO) in just over a minute. In 2009, he fought Marcus Brimage on the preliminary card of UFC 112 and won via TKO in the first round itself. This was Conor’s first win in the UFC.

Conor McGregor Net Worth

As of 2022, Conor McGregor’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million dollars. The majority of Conor McGregor’s net worth comes from his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist.

McGregor earned a guaranteed purse of $30 million for the fight, but when all was said and done, his total earnings were closer to $100 million.

In addition to his fighting income, Conor McGregor also earns a lot of money from endorsement deals with companies like Beats by Dre, Reebok, and Monster Energy.

He also has his own line of whiskey, called Proper No. Twelve, which was launched in September 2018.

Conor Mcgregor Career Highlights

Conor Mcgregor made his professional MMA debut in 2008

In 2015, he became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two different weight classes simultaneously

He is the only fighter in UFC history to finish five opponents in the first round

In 2012, Sports Illustrated named Conor Mcgregor as “The Most Feared Man in MMA”

In 2016, Forbes listed him as the No. 15 highest paid athlete in the world

As of 2021, he has competed in 26 UFC fights and has won 22 of them.

He has a record of 22 wins and four losses in his professional MMA career. Out of his 22 wins, 18 have come via knockout and one via submission.

In January 2021, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. “I’m just not excited about the game anymore,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “I don’t know if I’ll ever fight again. I’m just not sure.”

Conor Achievements and Awards

In his UFC career, Conor McGregor has achieved some impressive feats.

He became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight divisions simultaneously when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016. He also holds the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC title fights, and is tied with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC title fights overall.

More:

In 2008, Conor won both the Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight Championships, making him the first European Professional Mixed Martial Artist to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

In 2015, he was the UFC Featherweight Champion.

He made his UFC debut against Marcus Brimage on April 06, 2013 at UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs. Latifi and won the fight via TKO in the first round itself.

He has also fought notable mixed martial artists like Nate Diaz, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, Khabib Nurmagomedov etc.

His biggest payday came in August 2017 when he fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

He also became the Lightweight Champion in 2016 after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

McGregor is the only fighter in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight classes simultaneously.

He has won four “Performance of the Night” bonuses and three “Fight of the Night” bonuses during his career.

He has been nominated for several awards including ESPN’s “Fighter of the Year” (2015, 2016) and MMAjunkie.com’s “Fighter of the Year” (2015, 2016).

He has a record of 22 wins and four losses in his professional MMA career. Out of his 22 wins, 18 have come via knockout and one via submission.

In addition to his fighting career, Conor McGregor has also dabbled in acting, appearing in such films as “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” (2017) and “The Scorpian King: Book of Souls” (2018).

Personal life

Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. The couple has two children together: a son named Conor Jr., born in 2017, and a daughter named Croia, born in 2019.

Controversies

In childhood, Conor McGregor always had a rebellious streak and he was expelled from school at the age of 16 for fighting.

During his career, McGregor has also been involved in several controversies. In November 2016, he was investigated by the Irish police for an alleged sexual assault but was not charged with any crime. In April 2018, he was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief after attacking a bus full of UFC fighters in Brooklyn.

Despite his legal troubles and temporary retirement, Conor McGregor’s net worth as of 2021 is still an estimated $120 million.

Frequently Asked Questions about Conor Mcgregor

What’s Conor Mcgregor net worth?

As of early 2022, Conor McGregor’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million.

How did Conor McGregor make his money?

The majority of McGregor’s money comes from his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist. He has also earned significant amounts of money through endorsement deals with major brands like Reebok, Bud Light, and Monster Energy. Additionally, McGregor has made appearances in films and television shows such as Game of Thrones and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

What are some of Conor McGregor’s most famous fights?

Some of McGregor’s most famous fights include his victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, which made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously, and his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

What is Conor McGregor’s record in MMA?

As of early 2021, Conor McGregor’s MMA record is 22 wins and four losses.

What are some of Conor McGregor’s biggest achievements?

Some of McGregor’s biggest achievements include becoming the first dual-weight champion in UFC history and being the only fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously. Additionally, he has the record for the most UFC title fights wins and the most finishes in UFC title fights.

What is Conor McGregor’s personal life like?

Conor McGregor has been married to his wife, Dee Devlin, since 2017. The couple has two children together. In 2020, it was reported that McGregor had purchased a $14 million mansion in Ireland.

Conor McGregor’s Social Media Profiles

