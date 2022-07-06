Conor McGregor Net Worth, Conor Achievements and Awards Updates 2022

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer. He is the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion. He has also competed as a welterweight in boxing. McGregor started his professional MMA career in 2008. In this article, we will take a closer look at Conor McGregor’s career, achievements, personal life and net worth.
Net Worth
|$200 million (2022)
Born
|July 14, 1988 i.e. > 33 Years (Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland)
Nickname
|Notorious
Height
|5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
Weight
|156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb)
Division
|Featherweight (2008–2015)
Lightweight (2008–2012, 2016–2018, 2021–present)
Welterweight (2016, 2020)
Reach
|188 cm (74 in)
Style
|Boxing
Team
|SBG Ireland
Trainer
|John Kavanagh: Head coach
Owen Roddy: Boxing
Sergey Pikulskiy: Wrestling
John Connor: S&C
George Lockhart: Nutrition
Rank
|Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under John Kavanagh
|
Years active
|2008–present
Conor McGregor was born in Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland, on July 14, 1988. He was raised in the working-class area of Tallaght. His father worked as a plumber and his mother was a bank employee. He has two sisters.
Growing up, he was passionate about football and martial arts. At the age of 12, he started boxing and later also began practicing taekwondo.
Conor McGregor always had a rebellious streak. He was expelled from school at the age of 16 for fighting. He then decided to pursue a career in mixed martial arts (MMA). In 2007, he started training at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin under John Kavanagh.
Conor McGregor made his professional MMA debut in 2008. He won his first fight against Ciaran Campbell via technical knockout (TKO) in just over a minute. In 2009, he fought Marcus Brimage on the preliminary card of UFC 112 and won via TKO in the first round itself. This was Conor’s first win in the UFC.
As of 2022, Conor McGregor’s net worth is estimated to be $200 million dollars. The majority of Conor McGregor’s net worth comes from his successful career as a professional mixed martial artist.
McGregor earned a guaranteed purse of $30 million for the fight, but when all was said and done, his total earnings were closer to $100 million.
In addition to his fighting income, Conor McGregor also earns a lot of money from endorsement deals with companies like Beats by Dre, Reebok, and Monster Energy.
He also has his own line of whiskey, called Proper No. Twelve, which was launched in September 2018.
In his UFC career, Conor McGregor has achieved some impressive feats.
He became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight divisions simultaneously when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016. He also holds the record for the most consecutive wins in UFC title fights, and is tied with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC title fights overall.
Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008. The couple has two children together: a son named Conor Jr., born in 2017, and a daughter named Croia, born in 2019.
In childhood, Conor McGregor always had a rebellious streak and he was expelled from school at the age of 16 for fighting.
During his career, McGregor has also been involved in several controversies. In November 2016, he was investigated by the Irish police for an alleged sexual assault but was not charged with any crime. In April 2018, he was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief after attacking a bus full of UFC fighters in Brooklyn.
Despite his legal troubles and temporary retirement, Conor McGregor’s net worth as of 2021 is still an estimated $120 million.
45.7m Followers, 1374 Following, 3099 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)
About Conor McGregor Twitter: Two division UFC World Champion. Two division Cage Warriors World Champion. Number 1 Irish Whiskey on the market. Making history EVERYDAY!! #NOTORIOUS #EIRE
9.3 million followers on twitter.
Wikipedia: Conor Anthony McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight …
Weight: 156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb)
Height: 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
Division: Featherweight (2008–2015); Lightwe…
Reach: 188 cm (74 in)
Conor McGregor official Youtube channel is not that much active and has 84.1K subscribers
Channel Description: The official Conor McGregor YouTube Channel.
