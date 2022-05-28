Home Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez Attend the Cannes Film Festival
News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez Attend the Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful partner, Georgina Rodríguez, along with many celebrities, was invited to the Cannes Film Festival, where she watched the film Elvis.

The black-haired beauty gave birth last month, overshadowed by a tragedy: one of her twin babies was stillborn, but her daughter, Bella Esmeralda, was born healthy.

Georgina Rodríguez at the Cannes Film Festival

Georgina Rodríguez was a bloody diva at the festival, striking a glittering silver evening on the red carpet. She also posted a few shots of her dress and festival on his Instagram page, the photos receiving more than 3 million likes. She received thousands of positive praises for how beautiful she was at the event.

Georgina and her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, are currently raising five children, the star soccer’s eldest child, Cristiano Jr., was born in June 2010, while her twins, Eva and Mateo, were born in June 2017 with the help of a surrogate mother. Her fourth baby, Alana, was already born to Georgina in November 2017, while little Bella Esmeralda arrived in the family on April 18, 2022.

Since Ronaldo transferred to Manchester United in 2021, the star couple is currently spending most of their time in England with the kids.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Bernie Grady
Tags: Cannes Film FestivalCristiano RonaldoGeorgina Rodríguez
5 hours ago

Recent Posts

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date: Is It Officially Coming to Funimation or Not?

When we talk about the anime series, we immediately think of a show with great…

41 mins ago

Top 7 Characters in Komi Can’t Communicate That Are Just Wonderful to Watch!

With the ongoing Season 2, of Komi Can't Communicate, we're falling more and more in…

48 mins ago

Shakira, 45, went to the film festival in thigh-flashing clothes: the two-child star is in bomb form

Shakira was invited to screen the film Elvis, so she also walked through the red carpet…

5 hours ago

Julion Alvarez removed from the OFAC ‘black list’ in the US; ‘Blessed God,’ he says

Julio Cesar Álvarez Montelongo, better known as Julion Alvarez, was released from the so-called 'black…

5 hours ago

No verdict yet in JOHNNY DEPP-Heard trial; jury dismissed until Tuesday

Johnny Depp verdict No verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on…

5 hours ago

US Snap, Downward Revision of Earnings forecast [Economy worsens]

US Snap, which operates the photo / video sharing application "Snapchat", has revised its quarterly…

3 days ago

This website uses cookies.