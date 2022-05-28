Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez Attend the Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful partner, Georgina Rodríguez, along with many celebrities, was invited to the Cannes Film Festival, where she watched the film Elvis.

The black-haired beauty gave birth last month, overshadowed by a tragedy: one of her twin babies was stillborn, but her daughter, Bella Esmeralda, was born healthy.

Georgina Rodríguez at the Cannes Film Festival

Georgina Rodríguez was a bloody diva at the festival, striking a glittering silver evening on the red carpet. She also posted a few shots of her dress and festival on his Instagram page, the photos receiving more than 3 million likes. She received thousands of positive praises for how beautiful she was at the event.

Georgina and her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, are currently raising five children, the star soccer’s eldest child, Cristiano Jr., was born in June 2010, while her twins, Eva and Mateo, were born in June 2017 with the help of a surrogate mother. Her fourth baby, Alana, was already born to Georgina in November 2017, while little Bella Esmeralda arrived in the family on April 18, 2022.

Since Ronaldo transferred to Manchester United in 2021, the star couple is currently spending most of their time in England with the kids.