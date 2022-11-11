Dana Perino Net Worth, Biography and Career Highlights [2023]

Dana Perino is one of the powerful political commentator and author of America. She is most famous for being the second female White House Press Secretary, serving under George W. Bush. Perino has had a long and successful career in politics and broadcasting, and she continues to be a voice of reason in today’s chaotic political landscape. In this article, we will take a look at Dana Perino’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life.

About Dana Perino:

Net Worth $6 million Born May 9, 1972 (age 50) – Dana Marie Perino

Evanston, Wyoming, Evanston, Wyoming, U.S. Spouse Peter McMahon (m. 1998)​ Education Colorado State University Pueblo (BA) University of Illinois, Springfield (MA) Member of Broadcasting Board of Governors June 30, 2010 – December 31, 2012 Appointed by Barack Obama Preceded by Ted Kaufman Succeeded by Matt Armstrong 26th White House Press Secretary (In office) September 14, 2007 – January 20, 2009 President George W. Bush Deputy Tony Fratto Preceded by Tony Snow Succeeded by Robert Gibbs White House Deputy Press Secretary (In office) 2005 – September 14, 2007 President George W. Bush Leader Scott McClellan

Tony Snow Preceded by Scott McClellan Succeeded by Tony Fratto Height 5’ 2” Weight 48 Kg

Dana Perino Early Life and Education

Dana Perino was born on May 9, 1972 in Evanston, Wyoming. She grew up with her sister and parents in Denver, Colorado before attending the University of Southern Colorado (now known as Colorado State University-Pueblo) where she majored in Mass Communications and minored in both Political Science and Spanish.

After graduating with honors, Perino landed a job at a local television station as a reporter before being hired by the United States Department of Justice to serve as a spokesperson for its Civil Rights Division. This position eventually led her to Washington D.C., where she worked as a communications director for Republican Congressmen Nathan Deal and then Dan Schaefer.

Dana Perino Career Highlights and Achievements:

Perino started her career as a staff assistant for the U.S Department of Education and later moved on to be Press Secretary for President George W. Bush from 2007-2009. After leaving the White House, she became a political commentator on Fox News and co-hosted the popular show The Five. In 2017, she also joined ABC’s The View as a co-host until 2019.

In addition to her television work, Perino is also an author and public speaker. She has written three books: And The Good News Is… Lessons And Advice From The Bright Side, Let Me Tell You About Jasper… How My Best Friend Became America’s Dog, and most recently, Everything Will Be Okay: Life Lessons For Young Women (From a Former Young Woman).

Perino is also the founder of her own production company, MinPress. In 2020, she launched Dana Perino’s Book Club through the company, where she interviews authors about their books.

Some awards or accolades:

In 2011, Perino was awarded the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism by the National Press Foundation. She is also a recipient of the 2013 Gracie Award for Best Host for “The Five.” In 2018, she was inducted into the Hall of Famous Wyomingites. Overall, Perino has received recognition for her successful career in politics and media.

Dana Perino Net Worth

As of 2022, Dana Perino’s net worth is estimated to be $6 million. Much of this wealth can be attributed to her successful career in politics and media.

In addition to her salary from Fox News, Perino has also earned revenue from her books and speaking engagements. She also served on various corporate boards such as TJX Companies Inc., Mattel Inc., and FEMA’s National Advisory Council.

Personal Life of Dana Perino

Aside from her career achievements, Perino is also known for her personal life as a wife and mother. She married Peter McMahon in 1998, and the couple have one son together.

She enjoys activities such as hiking, skiing, and traveling in her free time.

Perino is also a published author with books such as And The Good News Is…: Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side and Let Me Tell You about Jasper…How My Best Friend Became America’s Dog.

Charity Work by Dana Perino

In addition to her high-profile career, Dana Perino is also known for her charitable efforts. In 2012, she joined the board of directors for the nonprofit Hope Through Housing, which helps provide affordable housing and support services to low income families in Southern California. She also serves on the board of directors for One Dog at a Time, a Colorado-based organization dedicated to finding homes for shelter dogs.

Perino and her husband Peter McMahon are also active supporters of animal rescue organizations, including Best Friends Animal Society and American Humane.

In 2014, Perino was honored with The Pat Summitt Leadership Award from the Women’s Leadership Exchange for her philanthropic work.

Legacy and Quotes

Dana Perino is one of the most well-known women in politics, having served as the White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush from 2007 to 2009. She currently works as a political commentator for Fox News, where she also hosts her own daily talk show, “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

Dana Perino co-hosts Fox News Channel’s “The Five” daily political talk show and is a regular contributor on various other programs on the network.

Contribution to the Republican party:

Perino was a strong advocate for President George W. Bush and his policies while serving as White House Press Secretary. She continues to support the Republican party through her work as a political commentator on Fox News and by serving on the Broadcasting Board of Governors under President Trump.

Overall, she has solidified herself as a prominent figure in both politics and media.

Outside of her successful career, Dana Perino is also known for her famous quotes such as “Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or concluded you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” She has also spoken about the importance of embracing change, saying “I don’t mind change, as long as it’s in the right direction.”

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Dana Perino net worth as of 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dana Perino has an estimated net worth of $6 million. She earned everything via her successful career as a political commentator and author.

What are some of Dana Perino’s career highlights?

In addition to serving as White House Press Secretary, Perino has also worked as a political commentator on Fox News. She co-hosts the daily show “The Five” and has her own podcast called “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What.” In 2019, she served on the Broadcasting Board of Governors upon the selection by President Donald Trump.

Overall, Dana Perino has had a successful and varied career in politics and media. She continues to be a notable figure in both industries.

How has Dana Perino’s experience as White House Press Secretary influenced her career?

Perino’s time as White House Press Secretary gave her a unique insider perspective on the inner workings of government and politics. This experience allows her to offer informed insights and commentary on political issues in her role as a political commentator. Additionally, it undoubtedly helped shape her successful career in media.

What other projects or ventures is Dana Perino currently working on?

In addition to co-hosting “The Five” and hosting her own podcast, Perino regularly appears as a political commentator on various Fox News shows. She also continues to work on her writing, with her third book set to be released in 2020. Overall, Perino stays busy with various projects and ventures in both politics and media.