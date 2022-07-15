David Dobrik Net Worth, Biography and Career Highlights

David Dobrik is a 25-year-old internet sensation who has made a name for himself on various social media platforms. His hilarious videos and down-to-earth personality have made him a favorite among viewers of all ages. With an estimated net worth of $25 million, David is sure to continue to be a successful social media star for years to come.

Dobrik started out making videos with his friends and posting them to Vine, but eventually moved on to YouTube where he has since gained over 18.2 million subscribers. In this article, we will take a closer look at David Dobrik’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life.

About David Dobrik:

Net Worth $25 million Born Dávid Julián Dobrík

23 July 1996 (age 25)Košice, Slovakia Education Vernon Hills High School Occupation YouTuber

Podcaster Spouse(s) Lorraine Nash (m. 2019; div. 2019) Channels David Dobrik

David Dobrik Too Location Los Angeles, California, U.S. Years active 2013–present Genre Comedy Subscribers 18.2 million (David Dobrik)

8.42 million (David Dobrik Too)

1.69 million (VIEWS) Total views 7.06 billion (David Dobrik)

937.4 million (David Dobrik Too)

43.9 million (VIEWS)

Early Life of David Dobrik

David Dobrik was born on July 23, 1996, in Kosice, Slovakia. When he was just six years old, his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Chicago, Illinois. David’s father worked as a truck driver while his mother stayed at home to take care of the children. David has two older sisters named Ester and Sofia.

David attended Vernon Hills High School where he was a member of the varsity soccer team. After graduating from high school in 2014, David enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. He studied business marketing but eventually dropped out after just one semester to pursue a full-time career in social media.

David Dobrik’s Career Beginnings and How He became a Social Media Sensation

David Dobrik’s career began on the now-defunct video sharing app Vine. He started making videos with his friends and quickly gained a following.

In 2013, at the age of 18, he started posting videos on the app. His six-second videos would often feature him and his friends doing stunts or pranks.

He quickly gained a following on Vine and by 2015, he was one of the most popular Viners with over five million followers. In 2015, David won the Shorty Award for Viner of the Year.

When Vine shut down in 2016, Dobrik transitioned to YouTube where he has since amassed over 18.2 million subscribers and his videos have been viewed over four billion times. David is known for his hilarious vlogs which often feature his friends and family. He has also collaborated with some of YouTube’s biggest stars including Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson.

Dobrik has also ventured into other businesses such as a clothing line, David Dobrik Merch, and a podcast called Views. In 2019, he was named YouTuber of the Year at the Streamy Awards.

In 2019, David starred in his own Netflix original series called David Dobrik: Hidden Camera Pranks. The show featured David pulling pranks on celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

What David Dobrik’s Net Worth is and How He Makes His Money

David Dobrik’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million as of 2022. This includes his earnings from YouTube, sponsorships, and other business ventures. His net worth will continue to grow as he continues to produce successful videos and branch out into new businesses.

David Dobrik’s main source of income is his YouTube channel where he posts daily vlogs. He also earns money through product placement and sponsorships in his videos. He makes an estimated $275k monthly from YouTube alone.

In addition to his YouTube earnings, Dobrik also makes money from his clothing line and podcast. He has endorsement deals with major brands like SeatGeek, Nike, and Verizon. David also has his own line of merchandise which he sells through his website. In addition to his online work, David has also appeared in television shows and films such as The Goldbergs, Ridiculousness, and Smiley Face Killers.

David Dobrik’s net worth is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as he continues to find success in his various business ventures.

David is a role model for many young people who aspire to have a successful career in social media and entertainment. He is proof that with hard work, dedication, and talent, anyone can achieve their dreams.

David is also known for his charitable work and has donated millions of dollars to various charities over the years. In 2020, he donated $250,000 to The David Lynch Foundation which helps provide Transcendental Meditation (TM) instruction to underserved populations.

David Dobrik’s personal life, including relationships and tattoos

David Dobrik has been in a few relationships throughout his life. He was previously dating Liza Koshy, a famous YouTuber and actress. The two met while they were both attending the same high school in Los Angeles, California. They dated for two years before breaking up in 2018. David is currently single and is not dating anyone at the moment.

David has several tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo of a black heart on his left arm, which he got in honor of his late father who passed away from cancer in 2017. He also has a tattoo of an anchor on his right arm, which represents his love for traveling and adventure. David also has a small tattoo of a cross on his chest, which represents his Christian faith.

David Dobrik currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He lives with his best friend Josh Peck who is also a YouTuber.

A look at the future for David Dobrik

It’s safe to say that David Dobrik is one of the most popular YouTubers out there. He has a massive following, and his videos always get a ton of views. But what does the future hold for David?

Well, it’s hard to say for sure. But based on his past successes, it seems like he’ll only continue to grow in popularity. He could potentially start branching out into other platforms and mediums, such as television or film. Or he could continue to build his brand and become an even bigger force in the YouTube world.

No matter what David Dobrik ends up doing, it’s clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How much is David Dobrik net worth?

David Dobrik’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million as of 2022.

What are some of David Dobrik’s career highlights?

David has been named YouTube’s “Creator of the Year” and has won multiple Streamy Awards. He has also appeared in mainstream films and television shows such as The Angry Birds Movie (2016) and Ridiculousness (2017).

What is David Dobrik’s personal life like?

David was born in Kosice, Slovakia and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was six years old. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California. David is dating fellow YouTube personality Liza Koshy.

What are some fun facts about David Dobrik?

David is known for his “Vlog Squad” which consists of close friends who appear regularly in his videos. He is also known for doing outrageous stunts and pranks, often involving members of the Vlog Squad.

What is David Dobrik’s ethnicity?

David is of Slovakian descent.

How tall is David Dobrik?

David is approximately six feet tall.

What are David Dobrik’s social media handles?

You can find David on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat @daviddobrik.