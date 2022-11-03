Derek Hough Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights! [2022]

Derek Hough is an American dancer, actor and singer who started dancing at the age of 3 and has since become one of the most successful dancers in Hollywood. He is best known for his work on Dancing with the Stars, where he has won six seasons (more than any other professional dancer). Derek also has a successful acting career, appearing in films such as Safe Haven and New Year’s Eve. In this article, we will take a look at Derek’s life and career highlights, as well as his personal life.

About Derek Hough:

Net Worth $8 million Born Derek Bruce Hough May 17, 1985 (age 37) Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S. Education Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Partner(s) Hayley Erbert (2015–present, engaged 2022) Relatives Julianne Hough (sister) Occupation Dancer, Choreographer, Actor, Singer Years active 2001–present Awards Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography: Dancing with the Stars (2013, 2015, 2021) Height 5’ 10” Weight 70Kg

Derek Hough Early Life and Education

Derek Hough was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 17, 1985, to Marianne and Bruce Hough. He is the second oldest of five children and has three sisters and one brother. Derek’s father was twice elected as a Republican state representative to the Utah House of Representatives while his mother was a ballroom dance teacher. Derek started dancing when he was 12 years old at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London as his parents owned a dance studio called ‘You Can Dance’ where he used to take classes.

Derek grew up with a love for music and dance. When he was 12 years old, he joined a competitive Irish dancing team where he travelled around the world competing. Derek’s love for dancing continued to grow and he started taking classes in many different styles of dance including ballroom, tap, and Latin. Derek’s sister Julianne is also a professional dancer and the two have appeared on several television shows together including ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Derek Hough Net Worth

Derek Hough’s net worth is an estimated $8 million as of 2022. He has made his fortune through a successful career in dancing, acting, and choreography. Derek started his career by winning the hit reality show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) six times. He has also gone on to choreograph and star in various stage and television productions. Derek’s most recent venture is serving as a judge on the popular dance competition World of Dance.

Derek Hough’s secondary source of income is his work as a spokesperson for various brands and products. Derek has endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Gatorade, and Subway. He has also been featured in commercials for Honda and Toyota. Derek has also released his own line of fitness DVDs called “Hough Health.”

Career Highlights and Achievements

Derek started his career by winning the hit reality show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) six times. He has also gone on to choreograph and star in various stage and television productions. Derek’s most recent venture is serving as a judge on the popular dance competition World of Dance.

He is a two-time world champion in Latin American dance and has also won nine U.S. National Championships and six international championships.

Derek has appeared on Dancing with the Stars since 2007, winning the Mirrorball Trophy a record-setting six times with partners Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin.

Derek was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography in 2011 and 2014. In 2016 he played Corny Collins in NBC’s live musical production of Hairspray Live. Derek made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago The Musical in 2018. Derek has released two albums, Derek Hough: Move Beyond Live and Derek Hough: The Scoreboard Doesn’t Lie.

Personal Life of Derek Hough

Derek has been married to Hayley Erbert since 2015. The couple met while they were both performing in the show ‘Rock of Ages’. They currently do not have any children together but Derek has said that he would like to start a family soon. Derek is also very close to his nieces and nephews whom he often posts about on social media.

In his spare time, Derek enjoys doing outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, and surfing. He is also a fan of the Harry Potter series and has even visited the Warner Bros. Studios in London where the movies were filmed. Derek is also an avid supporter of the ‘Make-A-Wish’ Foundation and has helped to raise money for the organization by taking part in various events.

Charity Work by Derek Hough

Derek Hough isn’t just a talented dancer and choreographer – he’s also a philanthropist. Derek has worked with many charities over the years, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The NACCAP Scholarship Fund, and The VH-One Save the Music Foundation. In 2010, Derek even won an Emmy Award for his work on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars: All Stars.”

Derek Hough Legacy and Quotes

Derek’s talent and drive have led him to achieve great things in his career. He is the only dancer to have won the Mirrorball Trophy six times on Dancing with the Stars, and he has also choreographed award-winning routines for other dancers on the show. Derek’s work on Dancing with the Stars has earned him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography.

Derek Hough has said, “I’m a very passionate person. When I love something, I go 110 percent.” Derek’s quote inspires people to go after their dreams and never give up.

Derek Hough is an inspiration to many people because of his talent, achievements, and charitable work. Derek is also a passionate advocate for social justice who has donated his time and resources to various causes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Derek Hough’s net worth as of 2022 and how did he make his money?

Derek Hough has a net worth of $8 million as of 2022. He has made his money from his successful career in dancing, choreography, and acting.

Where does Derek Hough live?

Derek Hough lives in Los Angeles, California.

What is Derek Hough’s ethnicity?

Derek Hough is of English, Irish, and German descent.

What are some of Derek Hough’s career highlights?

Derek Hough is a two-time Emmy Award winner and he has also won six Mirrorball trophies on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” He has starred in numerous stage productions such as “Footloose,” “Hairspray,” and “Rock of Ages.” In addition to that, he has also appeared in films such as “Make Your Move” and “Safe Haven.”