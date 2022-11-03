Derrick Rose Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights [2022]

Derrick Rose is an American professional basketball player who currently plays for the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). In 2011, Derrick Rose had his best season as a pro. Derrick was named the NBA MVP that season, becoming the youngest player in league history to win the award. In this article, we will take a look at Derrick Rose’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life.

About Derrick Rose:

Net Worth $90 million Born October 4, 1988 (age 34)

Chicago, Illinois, US Father Derrick Sr. Mother Brenda Rose Position Point guard League NBA High school Simeon Career Academy

(Chicago, Illinois) College Memphis (2007–2008) NBA draft 2008 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1st overall Playing career 2008–present Listed height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Listed weight 200 lb (91 kg)

Derrick Rose Early Life and Education

Derrick Rose was born on October fourth, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois. Derrick’s mother, Brenda Rose, worked for the Chicago Public Schools as a teacher. His father, Derrick Sr., was a former player for the Memphis Grizzlies. Derrick has two older brothers Dwayne and Reggie. Derrick went to Simeon Academy where he played basketball and football. He led his basketball team to three state championships during his time there at Simeon Academy.

During Derrick’s senior year of high school, he was named Mr. Basketball of Illinois after averaging 25 points per game and eight assists per game. Derrick originally committed to play college basketball at the University of Memphis but later decided to declare for the NBA Draft after just one year of college.

Derrick Rose Net Worth

Derrick Rose currently has a net worth of $90 million. Derrick has earned most of his wealth from his NBA salary but he also has endorsement deals with companies like Adidas, Nike, and Skullcandy. Derrick has also made money through appearances and other public engagements.

Derrick’s primary source of income is his NBA salary. Rose has earned a total of about $170 million in salary over his 11-year NBA career.

Derrick Rose Career Highlights and Achievements

Derrick Rose plays for the New York Knicks in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Derrick Rose played high school basketball at Simeon Career Academy. He led his team to three consecutive state championships from 2006 to 2008. Derrick Rose was named Mr. Basketball of Illinois in 2007 and McDonald’s All-American in 2008.

Derrick became the youngest player in NBA history to be named Rookie of the Year after averaging 16 points per game and six assists per game. Derrick quickly emerged as one of the best players in the NBA and was selected to his first All-Star team in 2010.

In 2011, Derrick Rose had his best season as a pro. He averaged 25 points per game and was named the NBA MVP that season, becoming the youngest player in league history to win the award.

However, Derrick’s career was derailed by injuries in 2012 because of which he remained absent in 2012-2013 season after tearing his ACL in the playoffs. He came back to the playoffs in 2014–15 and played his final season with the Bulls in 2015–16 season.

Derrick’s drafted to the New York Knicks on June 2016. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 25, 2017. He was drafted with Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018. Rose gained 14.2 points in 23.8 minutes per game in the playoffs but Timberwolves was defeated to the Houston Rockets in the first round by 4-1.

Derrick Rose signed Detroit Pistons in 2019 and he stayed with Detroit for 3 years. He returned to New York Knicks in 2021.

Personal Life of Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose is married to Alaina Anderson. The couple has a son Derrick Jr., born in October 2012, and a daughter, Riley, born in August 2013. Derrick also has a brother Reggie Rose, who played college basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy. In his free time Derrick enjoys playing video games, watching cartoons and spending time with his family.

Derrick’s hobbies include playing basketball, spending time with family and friends, and listening to music. Derrick is also interested in fashion design and owns his own clothing line called DRose.

Charity Work by Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose has been known to do a lot of charity work throughout his career. He has worked with multiple charities such as the Wounded Warrior Project, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Derrick Rose is also a big supporter of education and has done multiple events with the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Derrick Rose worth and how did Derrick Rose make his money?

As of 2022, Derrick Rose’s net worth is $90 million. He has made his money through his NBA career, endorsements, and investments.

What are some of Derrick Rose’s career highlights?

Derrick Rose was the 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year, 2010 All-Star Game MVP, and 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player. He has also been selected to three All-NBA teams and five All-Star teams.

Where is Derrick Rose from?

Derrick Rose was born on October fourth, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois and grew up on the South Side of Chicago. Derrick went to Simeon Career Academy high school in Chicago.

Who are Derrick Rose’s parents?

Derrick’s father, Ronnie Rose, was a former professional basketball player who played overseas. Derrick’s mother, Jenine Wardell-Rose worked for the city government. Derrick has two older brothers Dwayne and Reggie. Derrick also has a younger sister Jaimie.

Derrick Rose is African American. His father Derrick Sr. is from Mississippi and mother Brenda is from Chicago.

What team does Derrick Rose currently play for?

Derrick Rose currently plays for the New York Knicks at position of point guard.

Has Derrick Rose ever won an MVP award?

Rose’s performance in 2010-11 season resulted in achieving the 2011 NBA MVP award.

What colleges did Derrick Rose go to?

Derrick Rose went to the University of Memphis for one year before declaring for the NBA draft.

What is Derrick Rose’s foundation?

Derrick Rose founded the Derrick Rose Foundation in 2012. The Derrick Rose Foundation helps children in underserved communities.

What is Derrick’s relationship status?

Derrick Rose is married to Alaina Anderson and they have two children together. Derrick also has a son from a previous relationship.

What is Derrick Rose’s height and weight?

Derrick Rose is six feet three inches tall (191 cm) and weighs 200 pounds (91 kg).