Drake Net Worth [Updated May 2022]

What is Drake Net Worth?

Drake Net Worth: $250 Million

Net Worth: $250 Million Salary: $70 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Oct 24, 1986 (35 years old) Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Rapper, Voice Actor, Composer, Record producer Nationality: Canada

Drake net worth is estimated to be $250 million. That’s an incredible amount of money! But how did he make all that money? Let’s take a look at Drake’s earnings over the years.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Drake earned $45 million. In 2017, he earned a total of $95 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, he earned $75 million. In the following 12-month period, he earned $50 million.

So how does Drake make all his money? A large portion of it comes from his successful music career. He has released several chart-topping albums and singles. He also goes on tour frequently, which brings in a lot of revenue.

In addition to his music career, Drake also earns money from endorsement deals. He has worked with brands like Nike, Apple, and Sprite. He also has his own clothing line called October’s Very Own.

Drake is a very successful rapper and entrepreneur. He has earned millions of dollars through his music career, endorsement deals, and business ventures.

As one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers, Drake has amassed a fortune of $250 million through his successful career in music and acting. But it wasn’t always easy for the Canadian-born rapper. Before finding fame, Drake was a child actor on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. Today, Drake is known for his chart-topping songs and award-winning work. He is also a powerful influence in the hip hop industry.

Whether you’re a fan of Drake’s music or not, there’s no denying that he is a extremely successful artist.

Universal Music Group Contract

If you’re a fan of Drake, you’ll be happy to know that he has re-signed with Universal Music Group! This long-term partnership will include everything from new music to publishing, film, television, and brands. This is great news for fans who have been waiting for new Drake content. And it’s also a huge motivation for other artists who are looking to achieve similar success. This deal is a great example of how hard work and dedication can pay off in a big way. So if you’re working towards your own musical dreams, remember that anything is possible with enough drive and determination!

Early Life

As someone who’s interested in Drake, you might be wondering what his early life was like. Born Aubrey Drake Graham on October 24, 1986 in Toronto, Canada, Drake had a pretty interesting upbringing. His father Dennis worked as a drummer who played with some of the biggest names in music, like Jerry Lee Lewis. And his mother Sandra, aka Sandi, was an English teacher and florist. Drake even attended a Jewish day school and had a formal Bar Mitzvah celebration.

So why am I telling you all this? Well, because I think it’s important for you to know the man behind the music. And understanding Drake’s early life helps give some context to his breakout success. So if you’re ever curious about Drake and want to know more about him, just remember that he comes from a pretty unique background. And that’s what makes him so special.

When Aubrey was five, his parents divorced and his father moved to Memphis. His father ended up getting arrested and incarcerated for several years on drug charges, leaving Aubrey with his mother in Toronto. However, Aubrey would visit his father in Memphis every summer. Drake would later describe Dennis as being absent during his childhood, but Dennis has denied these claims. Regardless, Drake’s childhood experiences helped him become the successful artist he is today.

Drake’s upbringing was far from perfect. He and his mom lived in the bottom half of a two story townhome in an affluent suburb called Forest Hill. His mother lived on the street-level floor, Drake lived in the basement. They were not rich, in fact money was very tight. But despite all of this, Drake never gave up. He was determined to make something of himself and he eventually did. Today, Drake is one of the biggest names in music. He’s a Grammy-winning artist with a huge fanbase all over the world. And he’s proof that no matter where you come from or what obstacles you face, anything is possible if you just stay true to yourself and never give up on your dreams.

When Drake was attending Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, he found an affinity for acting and singing. He later attended Vaughan Road Academy, where he was bullied for his bi-racial and religious background. He dropped out for a time, but did eventually graduate in 2012.

Personal Life

Drake has been in a number of high profile relationships over the years, the most notable being with Rihanna. They dated on and off between 2009 and 2016. He would later describe Rihanna as “the woman I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old.” In October 2017, French model/actress/artist Sophie Brussaux gave birth to his son Adonis. Drake did not confirm his fatherhood until 2018.

Degrassi

When Drake was just 15, he landed a role on the long-running Canadian teen drama television show “Degrassi: The Next Generation”. His friend’s father, who was an acting agent, helped him get the part. Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star who became disabled after being shot by a classmate. He appeared in seasons 1 through 7, with guest appearances in 2008. Drake’s time on “Degrassi: The Next Generation” was a major stepping stone in his career as an actor and rapper.

Drake’s mother became ill while he was appearing on Degrassi, and his Degrassi paychecks were their only income for several years. At the time, Drake was earning $50,000 per year in salary from the show. That’s roughly $2000 per month after taxes. He would later describe this time period as follows:

“My mother was very sick. We were very poor, like broke. The only money I had coming in was off of Canadian TV.”

Music Career

Drake’s first mixtape, Room for Improvement, was released in 2006. Inspired by Jay-Z’s success as an independent artist, Drake set out to make a name for himself in the music industry.

In 2005, Drake released his first mixtape, “Room for Improvement,” which he promoted on his website and MySpace page. The mixtape sold more than 6,000 copies. The following year, he released his second mixtape, “Comeback Season.” This mixtape featured the underground hit single “Replacement Girl.” The music video for the song was the first video from an unsigned Canadian rapper to be featured on BET. The song “Man of the Year” by Brisco, Flo Rida and Lil Wayne was sampled on one version of the song.

Jas Prince, a Houston-based producer and the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, heard Drake’s single and passed it on to Lil Wayne. Impressed, Wayne called Drake and invited him to join his Tha Carter III tour in Houston. As the tour progressed, the two artists wrote and recorded several songs together, including “Brand New”, “Forever” and “Ransom”.

Young Money Entertainment

Drake released his third mixtape, “So Far Gone”, in 2009. The mixtape was downloaded 2000 times in its first hour and eventually certified Gold by the RIAA. It peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the 2010 Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year. The mixtape was eventually released as an EP which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200.

As an independent artist, Drake was in high demand within the music industry. A bidding war resulted with various labels scrambling to sign him. The desperation has been described as “the biggest bidding war in music history”, though that’s not confirmed. Young Money Entertainment eventually won the bidding war and signed Drake.

Drake signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment on June 29, 2009. The record deal was a joint venture between Young Money and its parent company Cash Money, with Universal Music running distribution. Drake’s signing was a major coup for the label, as he was one of the most sought-after young rappers in the industry.

Mainstream Success

Drake’s debut album “Thank Me Later” was released on June 15th, 2010. The album had an amazing response and topped the charts in both Canada and the United States. In the US, it hit number one on the Billboard 100, number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts, and number one on the US Rap charts. The album was eventually certified Platinum by the RIAA. This was an amazing accomplishment for Drake and set the stage for his future success.

His second album, “Take Care” (2011) was a huge success, hitting #1 in several countries and going 6-times Platinum. Every album he’s released since then has also been at least 4-times Platinum.

Drake is a highly successful rapper and musical artist. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kanye West, Eminem, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott. Drake has been nominated for numerous awards and has won over 180 major awards, including four Grammys.

Drake regularly earns around $1 million per concert. This high rate of earnings allows Drake to maintain his status as a top musical artist.

Singles Sold

Drake is one of the most successful digital artists of all time, having sold over 163 million singles. This puts him well ahead of other popular artists such as Rihanna and makes him the third best-selling Canadian musician of all time. His success is not only limited to digital sales, however. He is also the 80th highest selling musician of all time with an estimated 26 million albums sold. This makes him one of the most successful artists across all platforms.

Drake’s Earnings By Year

Drake has been consistently earning more money year after year. In 2010, he made $10 million. By 2011, this number had increased to $11 million. Then in 2012, his earnings shot up to $21 million. 2013 saw a slight dip to $11 million, but then in 2014 Drake made a huge jump to $33 million. This upward trend continued in 2015 and 2016, with Drake making $40 million in each of those years. Then in 2017, his earnings shot up to an astonishing $95 million. 2018 saw a slight dip to $47 million, but 2019 and 2020 have seen Drake make $75 million and $50 million respectively. In total, Drake has earned $433 million.

Real Estate

Drake’s Hidden Hills estate is truly a one-of-a-kind property. The main house spans 12,000 square feet and there is also a 2,000 square foot party house on the grounds, making it perfect for entertaining. In addition to the impressive residences, the estate also features equestrian stables, a 25-person movie theater, a full-sized basketball court, sand volleyball court and one of the largest privately-owned pools in Southern California. The lagoon-like pool is complete with waterfalls, a swim-up bar, an 80-foot water slide and Playboy-mansion style grotto – making it the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the incredible views.

Drake had always wanted to purchase the mansion he saw in a Rolling Stone interview years ago. He was motivated to buy it after Googling “craziest residential swimming pools” and seeing this as one of the results. The former owner listed the house in 2009 for $27 million, but by 2012 Drake was able to buy it for $7.7 million due to the owner’s cash crunch.

Drake has extended his real estate portfolio in recent years, buying up several properties in the Toronto area. In 2015, he purchased a neighboring 1.6 acre estate for $2.8 million. Then, in 2018, he spent $4.5 million to buy another nearby house. His private estate now covers 6.7 acres of land, at the end of a cul-de-sac, and is worth an estimated $15 million.

Drake has been busy building up his real estate portfolio in recent years. In 2016, he paid $6.7 million for a plot of land in suburban Toronto and proceeded to build a massive 50,000 square-foot mansion on the property. Then, in March 2022, he listed the YOLO Estate (which includes the primary mansion and several other buildings) for $22.7 million. A buyer could also purchase just the primary mansion on its own for $14.8 million.

Most recently, Drake has reportedly secured a deal to buy British singer Robbie Williams’ 20-acre Beverly Hills mansion for “mid $70 million.” This brings his total real estate portfolio value to an estimated $100 million.

Private Jet

Drake’s private jet is worth an estimated $75-100 million. He took to Instagram in May 2019 to show off his new Boeing 767, which he has named “Air Drake”. In the video, Drake emphasizes that he owns the jet outright and there are no co-owners or timeshares. This luxurious mode of transportation is one of the many perks of being a successful musician.

Drake’s Net Worth Milestones

Drake’s net worth has seen some incredible milestones over the years. When we first added him to our Celebrity Net Worth database in November 2009, his estimated net worth was just $1 million. But thanks to his signing with Lil Wayne’s Young Money label and some incredibly successful albums and tours, by 2012 his net worth had topped $25 million. And by 2014, he was worth an impressive $45 million.

Business Ventures

Drake has had a long and successful career in the music industry, and has also been involved in many major brand endorsement deals. Some of the most notable brands that Drake has worked with include Sprite, Burger King, Whataburger, Nike, and Apple. When Apple Music first launched, Drake signed an exclusivity deal worth $19 million. This deal meant that Apple would be the first and only place where Drake’s future solo releases would be available. Drake’s involvement with these major brands has helped to solidify his success and reputation as one of the top names in music today.

In 2012, Drake started his own record label, OVO Sound. It is distributed by Warner Bros. Records. In addition to Drake, OVO Sound represents music for artists such as PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, Kash Doll, and producers such as Boi-1da, Future the Prince, Mike Zombie, and more.

Drake is not only the “global ambassador” for the Toronto Raptors, but he also hosts an annual Drake Night with the team. In 2016, he launched his own brand of whiskey called Virginia Black. The company sold 4,000 bottles in the first week after launching and shipped an additional 30,000 units later in the year. His bourbon-based whiskey is popular among fans and has continued to grow in popularity.