Elkem ASA announces to release its report for the second quarter and half-year 2022

Elkem ASA
Elkem ASA reported that the company will release its report for the second quarter and half-year 2022 on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and presentation material will be made available at this time at www.elkem.com
Elkem ASA will host a presentation at 11.00 a.m. CET (please note new time) in Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo.
The second quarter presentation can also be viewed in a live webcast at Elkem ASA Webcast Q2 2022 (royalcast.com) or via www.elkem.com
The presentations and the subsequent Q&A session will be held in English.
For further information, please contact:
Odd-Geir Lyngstad
VP Finance & Investor Relations
Tel: +47 976 72 806
Email: [email protected]
About Elkem
Elkem is one of the world’s leading providers of advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities.
With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,000 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2021, Elkem obtained a Platinum score from EcoVadis, which rated the company among the world’s top 1% on sustainability transparency, and the company achieved an operating income of NOK 33.7 billion. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK). www.elkem.com
