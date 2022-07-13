Eltel signs agreement with GlobalConnect in Denmark worth about EUR 47 million

Eltel Denmark reported that the company has entered into a strategic cooperation with GlobalConnect to establish about 18 000 high speed fibre connections in Denmark. The agreement, which expands the companies’ current cooperation, is worth about EUR 47 million and is set to run over three and a half years, with one plus one option years.

Up to 5,000 new fibre connections for GlobalConnect’s business customers will be established annually. As part of the process of upgrading the fibre connections and thus supporting the Danish business community’s data infrastructure, Eltel Denmark will recruit more technicians during the coming months.

The collaboration will run over three and a half years, starting this month. The agreement also includes one plus one option years.

