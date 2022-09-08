Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expands Distribution Partnership in Europe with BayWa r.e.

A global energy technology company, Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced that it has expanded its worldwide partnership with BayWa r.e. (FRA:BYW6), a leading global developer and solar photovoltaic (PV) distributor, to market Enphase’s IQ7TM family of micro inverters and IQTM Batteries in Germany and Benelux.

The managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Energy Systems GmbH, Alexander Schütt stated that They have a long history of collaboration with Enphase and are excited to collaborate with the firm to extend their product offering by distributing solar and battery goods in Germany. The German solar and battery market is rapidly growing, and demand is accelerating. They provide Enphase equipment to their clients for a variety of reasons, including their simplicity of installation, dependability, safety, and good performance.

Enphase provides a safe solar-plus-battery system that does not expose installers or homes to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries use Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which offers a long cycle life and safer operation due to its high thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries provide over-the-air software updates and have a 10-year limited guarantee.

The chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy, Dave Ranhoff stated that they are delighted to be extending their global distribution connection with BayWa r.e. in Germany and the Benelux nations. Enphase places a high value on their distribution strategy, collaborating with an extraordinary company like BayWa r.e. that can support a sophisticated installation network. This is also wonderful news for installer customers looking to expand their company in these fast emerging areas, as they now have more access to Enphase microinverter-based solar and battery systems, which provide exceptional safety, simplicity, and dependability.

The managing director at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems s.a.r.l, Thomas Lechat said, “We have been selling Enphase’s IQ7 family of microinverters in Benelux since 2021 and began selling IQ Batteries this year. “Our customers value Enphase products’ ease of installation, reliability, and superior customer service, and are increasingly looking to electrify their lives with full home energy management solutions.”