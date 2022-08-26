ESR Announces Records Financial Results of first half of 2022

ESR Earnings Results:

ESR Group Limited along with its subsidiaries has announced its results for the six months ended on June 30th 2022 that showed significant growth of the company.

The company after acquisition of ARA – ESR achieved better than expected earnings growth with EPS of 31.8% year-on-year. AUM increase was 14% yoy to $149 billion supercharged by New Economy which delivered 23% growth to reach US$67 billion.

The company’s EBITDA and Core PATMI also showed higher growth of 15.3% and 27.3A% yoy to US$665 million and US$349 million, respectively.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.125 (1.6 US cents) per share making 1.3% dividend yield for year ending 31st December 2022. Company allocated total of US$70 million for dividend. It will be payable to the shareholders on 30 September this year.

Its new Economy AUM increased 23% yoy to US$67 billion. It showed good operational and leasing performance with zero vacancy rates.

The company has number of land projects going on. Balance sheet and asset strategy remained robust. It has also outperformed in Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives across the enlarged Group.

The company has US$17.9 dry powder capital that will be utilized for new investments which means more expansion and sustainability of the company’s business.

What Co-founders and Co-CEOs says:

Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson said: “We are proud to have delivered outstanding performance for 1H2022. Globally, especially in Asia Pacific, economies are rebounding as many pandemic related restrictions have been eased. We will focus in meeting the outsized demand for logistics, industrial and life science space as a part of a renewed push by governments to onshore key activities.”

ESR is APAC’s largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally.