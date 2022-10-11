Evangelos Marinakis: A Professional Profile

One of the global shipping industry’s most prominent players today, Evangelos Marinakis was born in Piraeus, a port city located in the Attica region of Greece. Located on the east coast of the Saronic Gulf, Piraeus’s history dates back thousands of years.

Evangelos Marinakis’s father, Miltiadis Marinakis, was born in Crete, and he was also extremely successful in the global shipping industry, having founded ‘Vanimar’ and established his own shipping fleet.

Miltiadis Marinakis married Irini Karakatsani, and the couple had one son: Evangelos Marinakis. Irini Karakatsani is descended from the prestigious Ypsilantis family, a Greek Phanariote family that grew in power and prominence in Constantinople during the Ottoman Empire’s last centuries.

Evangelos Marinakis was born on 30th July 1967. He attended university in England, earning a bachelors degree in International Business Administration and a master’s degree in International Relations.

Between 1992 and 2005, Evangelos Marinakis was employed by Capital Ship Management Corporation as a Commercial Manager. During this time, he oversaw the success and growth of many of the subsidiaries that now form part of Capital Maritime.

Evangelos Marinakis founded the Capital Maritime & Trading Corporation in 2005. Over the years, he grew to company to become a leading global shipping company operating a fleet that includes container ships, dry bulk carriers and tankers.

From 2007 to 2014, Mr Marinakis served as Capital Product Partners L.P.’s chairman of the board. He also founded the Crude Carriers Corporation, a company that subsequently merged with Capital Product Partners L.P. in 2011.

A long-time supporter of Olympiacos F.C., his hometown’s football team, Evangelos Marinakis acquired a majority share in the club in 2010. In his seven years as president of the club, he led the team to victory in seven championships.

Evangelos Marinakis joined forces with mayor of Piraeus and Olympiacos vice president Yannis Moralis in 2014, launching the independent Piraeus Winner alliance during the Piraeus City Council elections. The party ran a successful election campaign and Evangelos Marinakis became an elected member of Piraeus City Council.

Under Evangelos Marinakis’s leadership, the Piraeus Winner alliance focused on exciting new plans to rejuvenate the city of Piraeus, transforming it into a thriving tourist destination, upgrading infrastructure, generating employment, and improving the standard of living for local people.

A dedicated philanthropist, Evangelos Marinakis has made sizeable gifts to a variety of worthy causes over the years, including donating €168,590 to the charity website Greece Debt Free in the wake of the Greek financial crisis.