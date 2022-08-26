Ex NBA Champion Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16m damages over leaked photos of Crash

NBA champ Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant gets $16m amount as damages of emotions on leaked graphic photos of 2020 helicopter crash that led to the death of his husband and daughter. Vanessa Bryant said she had panic attacks after reading an article having story details on the crash.

Federal Jury then gave a verdict today that the country must pay Mrs Bryant for this emotional distress. Co-plaintiff Christopher Chester will be paid $15m according to orders.

Baryant was a five-time NBA champion who played for the Loss Angeles Lakers throughout his career and is considered one of the greatest players in the NBA’s history.

6 family friends had died in their helicopter crash in California in January 2020. Including two persons from Mr. Chester family who also lost his wife and daughter.

County employees took photos at the crash site and shared with other. The photos then enraged the victims’ families. The county agreed to pay $2.5 million in November over emotional distress caused to two familes lost their relatives in the crash but Vanessa Bryant had refused to settle.

Mrs Bryant said on Witness stand last week she was being at home with her other children when she rea the LA Times story. “I bolted out of the house and I ran to the side of the house so the girls couldn’t see me. I wanted to run… own the block and just scream.”

She had felt according to her words “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed.”

“I don’t ever want to see these photographs.” And “I want to remember my husband and my daughter the way they were.”

Jurors who took the trial also heard how sheriff’s deputies and firefighters took those mobile photos at the accident site and showed them to others.