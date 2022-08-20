Factors to Consider When Choosing a Construction Company for Your Mini Golf Course

Before choosing a construction company for your mini golf course, you should consider a few factors. The first is how much experience they have with building mini golf courses. This means that the chosen company will likely have dealt with most of the challenges that will arise during the construction process. You also want to find a company that can meet ADA requirements and should consider the costs of building a mini golf course.

Professional Mini Golf Construction Company

The right company is essential when it comes to mini golf construction. You should choose a company with a proven track record of successfully building mini golf courses. A company with a proven track record will have overcome most challenges during the course’s construction. A certified professional will have a clear plan of action and will ensure a smooth project. You should also select a company that has experienced construction crews.

Ada Requirements For Mini Golf Construction

When constructing a mini golf course, it is essential to consider ADA compliance standards. The Americans with Disabilities Act requires that courses have at least 50 percent holes accessible to people with disabilities. Fortunately, there are many ways to make a mini golf course accessible to people of all abilities. A professional mini golf construction company such as Miniature Golf Solutions will be able to guide you on meeting these standards. And you can earn continuing education credits while you’re at it.

The ADA regulations can be complicated, but the best way to avoid confusion is to follow the rules carefully. These regulations apply to golf courses as well as other recreational facilities. For example, a miniature golf course with carpeted areas should be ADA-compliant. The ADA has no grandfather clause, so any course built before that date will be up to code.

Costs Of Building A Mini Golf Course

Building a miniature golf course varies, but an 18-hole course can cost anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000. The biggest variable in mini golf course costs is the price of land, which can vary significantly from state to state. An average nine-hole course will require about three-quarters of an acre of land. It’s not uncommon for crowds to move through a course during play.

Depending on the size and style of the course, the costs can vary significantly. More extensive golf courses will require more land, but the cost per hole is generally smaller. Even if you only plan to build a nine-hole course, it will cost less than half of what a larger 18-hole course would cost. Miniature golf courses can bring in more than $100,000 per year. Some owners can pay off their initial investment in as little as a few years.