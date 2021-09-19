France decided to recall its ambassador to the United States and Australia after the United States excluded France from the Australian submarine contract

France said on Friday that it has decided to recall its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia reached an agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom to cancel a $40 billion purchase of French-designed submarines.

French Foreign Minister Le Drian said in a statement that President Macron made this rare decision because of the seriousness of the incident.

A US White House official said that the US regrets the decision of France to recall the ambassador and will contact and try to resolve differences in the next few days.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia said earlier this week that they will establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region, which will involve assisting Australia in acquiring US nuclear-powered submarines and canceling a French-designed submarine deal.