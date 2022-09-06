Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Releases New Data from Its Portfolio of Blood Tests

A leading precision oncology company, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) plunged over 1.5% to trade at $52.32 in early trading session on Tuesday after it released an expanded collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company that operates its biopharmaceuticals business in the United States and Canada as EMD Serono, to help accelerate development efforts for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s precision oncology pipeline. The extended strategic cooperation will concentrate on the development of therapies for key cancer indications with high unmet need.

Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO, Helmy Eltoukhy said, “Expanding our collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, represents a great opportunity to help accelerate the development of their pipeline of potentially transformative cancer medicines.” “We are excited to see how further leveraging the GuardantINFORM real-world evidence platform can help them bring much-needed cancer therapies to patients more quickly.”

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will collaborate closely with data scientists at Guardant Health on a number of drug development activities that will make use of the genomes and clinical information available through the GuardantINFORM platform.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) revealed that new data from its portfolio of blood tests will be presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, September 9-13 in Paris, France. Among the seven abstracts are an oral presentation and posters highlighting the use of Guardant Health’s blood tests and real-world evidence dataset to advance cancer therapy trials, predict and monitor patient response to therapy, and identify genomic mechanisms of acquired resistance to cancer therapy.

Guardant Health co-CEO, Helmy Eltoukhy added, “We look forward to sharing new data at ESMO demonstrating the utility of our blood tests to increase the understanding of potential new biomarker targets and the mechanisms of therapy resistance in patients with cancer.” He added, “The data from retrospective and real-world analyses show how comprehensive genomic profiling tests provide critical insights at every step of a patient’s treatment journey, and ultimately contribute to the development of more effective therapies and improved patient outcomes.”