High School DxD Season 5 Expected Release Date, Cast & FAQs

High School DxD Season 5 – Everything We Know So Far

High School DxD season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime seasons of 2022. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of High School DxD season 5. However, there is no official announcement about the release date of High School DxD season 5.

It’s been almost two years since the release of High School DxD season 4, and fans are eagerly waiting for any news about the fifth season. The good news is that the production studio, TNK, has finally confirmed that work on the new season has begun. Unfortunately, that’s all the information they’ve released so far. In this blog post, we’ll take a look at everything we know about High School DxD season 5 so far, including the potential release date, cast, plot and more!

High School DxD Season 5 Expected Release Date

Unfortunately, due to the current global situation, it’s difficult to predict when TNK will be able to complete production on the new season. Production studios around the world are facing delays and disruptions due to COVID-19, so it’s possible that we won’t see High School DxD season 5 until 2022. However, we can expect that the upcoming season will be released at end of 2022. Of course, this is just speculation at this point and we will update this blog post as soon as we have more information.

What Is High School Dxd Season 5 About?

Plot details for High School DxD season 5 are being kept under wraps for now, but TNK has released a brief synopsis (via Anime News Network) which teasingly hints at what’s in store for Issei and his friends:

“The Occult Research Club members return! HYODO ISSEI faces new trials as a Devil – will he be able to survive?”

While we don’t know much about the plot of the new season yet, we can speculate that it will pick up where season 4 left off and focus on Issei’s development as a Devil. With Rias now his official master, he will have to learn how to control his power while also dealing with any new threats that come his way.

As mentioned above, due to production delays caused by COVID-19, it’s difficult to say when we can expect High School DxD season 5 to air. However, if production goes smoothly and there are no further delays, we could see the new season sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Of course, this is just speculation at this point and we will update this blog post as soon as we have more information.

What High School DxD Season 5 Plot Be About?

From what little information we have so far, it seems safe to say that High School DxdSeason 5 will pick up where season 4 left off and focus on Issei’s development as a Devil. With Rias now his official master, he will have to learn how to control his power while also dealing with any new threats that come his way. It’s possible that we’ll also see more of Issei’s harem in the new season too – including Akeno Himejima, Koneko Toujou and Asia Argento – although this remains unconfirmed at this point.

What Can We Expect From DxD Season 5?

Not much is known about the plot of High School DxD season 5, but it will presumably pick up where season 4 left off. In the previous season, Issei and his friends finally defeated Rias’ evil brother Loki, but at the cost of many lives. Season 5 will likely see Issei and his friends grieving for their fallen comrades while also preparing to face whatever new threat comes their way.

One thing we do know for sure is that High School DxD season 5 will be adapted from volumes 17-19 of the light novel series, which have not been published in English yet. So even if you’ve read all the volumes that have been translated so far, you’ll still be in for some surprises when season 5 airs.

Is There Trailer For High School Season 5?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for High School DxD season 5 yet. However, you can check out the trailers for the previous seasons below to get an idea of what to expect from the show’s animation and tone.

Where To Watch Season 5?

As of right now, there is no official word on when or where High School DxD Season 5 will air. However, there are a few things we can speculate. First, it’s very likely that the fifth season will pick up where the fourth season left off. This means that it will most likely air on Japanese television first and then make its way to other streaming services.

Crunchyroll currently has the first four seasons of High School DxD available to stream, so it’s very likely that they will also have the fifth season when it eventually airs. Funimation also has the first four seasons available to stream, so they are also a good option for watching the fifth season.

Lastly, Netflix currently has the first four seasons of High School DxD available to stream in certain regions. It’s very likely that they will also have the fifth season when it eventually airs.

High School DxD Season 5 Production Begins!

The first and most important piece of information is that TNK has begun production on High School DxD season 5. This was confirmed via a tweet from the official High School DxD Twitter account back in October 2019. While it’s great to finally have some confirmation that work on the new season is underway, there’s still no word on when we can expect it to air.

FAQs:

WHEN WILL HIGH SCHOOL SEASON 5 AIR?

The release date for High School DxD Season 5 has not been announced yet. The previous season of the show, which aired in Japan in April 2018, is yet to be released internationally.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE IN SEASON 5?

No official announcement has been made regarding the number of episodes in High School DxD Season 5. However, according to various reports, the season will have 12 episodes.

WILL THERE BE A DXD SEASON 6?

No announcement has been made regarding a sixth season of High School DxD. However, considering the show’s popularity, it is highly likely that another season will be green-lit sooner or later.

WHERE CAN I WATCH HIGH SCHOOL DXD SEASON 5?

The only way to watch High School DxD Season 5 is to wait for the season to be released on Blu-Ray and DVD. At present, there is no legal way to stream the show online.

WHO ARE THE VOICE ACTORS IN HIGH SCHOOL DXD SEASON 5?

The voice cast for High School DxD Season 5 has not been announced yet. However, it is expected that most of the main cast members will return to reprise their roles. These include Yūki Kaji as Issei Hyōdō, Misato Fukuen as Asia Argento, Risa Taneda as Xenovia Quarta, and Shizuka Itou as Akeno Himejima.

Is High School DxD Season 5 Cancelled?

No, High School DxD is not cancelled. The anime series is set to resume production according to recent tweets from the official English Twitter account for the show. However, a release date for the new season has not been announced yet.

Will Season 5 be dubbed?

Yes, Funimation has licensed the fifth season of High School DxD and will be releasing it both subbed and dubbed on their platform. No release date has been announced as of yet. The first four seasons are also available on Funimation with both dubs and subs.

Does Netflix have High School DxD?

No, currently Netflix does not have any of the seasons of High School DxD available to stream. However, all four seasons are available to stream on Funimation with a subscription. It is unclear if or when Netflix will add the series to their platform.

What is the watch order of High School DXD?

If you want to watch the High School DxD anime series in chronological order, you should watch it by year of release. The series consists of four seasons, with the first season being released in 2012.

The order of the seasons is as follows:

1. High School DxD (2012)

2. High School DxD New (2013)

3. High School DxD Born (2015)

4. High School DxD Hero (2018)

Is High School DxD finished?

No, there are currently no plans to end the series after season 5. The showrunners have expressed interest in continuing the series for as long as it is popular with fans.

Is High School DxD on Netflix censored?

No, the version of High School DxD that is available on Netflix is not censored. All five seasons are available to stream uncensored on Funimation with a subscription.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the current global situation causing delays in production schedules across the entertainment industry, work on High School DxDS eason 5 is finally underway! While plot details are being kept under wraps for now, we can speculate that the new season will pick up where season 4 left off and focus on Issei’s development as a Devil. With Rias now his official master, he will have to learn how t o control his power while also dealing with any new threats that come his way. We will update this blog post as soon as we have more information about the release date for High school DXDseason 5!