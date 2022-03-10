Hitachi announces suspension of Russian business Requested and reported by Ukrainian government

Hitachi announced on the 10th that it will suspend its Russian business in sequence. The entire group will stop exporting and local production, except for power equipment that is essential for daily life. On the same day, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported that the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine had sent a letter to the chairman of Hitachi, demanding that Russia’s business be suspended.
According to the Nikkei, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Fedrov wrote to Hitachi Chairman Toshiaki Higashihara on the 8th, saying, “We urge Russia to stop its business until the Russian invasion is completely stopped and order is restored.” sent.
Hitachi spokesman responded to Reuters’ inquiry that “the suspension of the Russian business was comprehensively decided including the supply chain (supply network).” The receipt of the letter has not been confirmed.
A letter to Chairman Higashihara requesting the suspension of Russia’s business has been posted on the Deputy Prime Minister’s Twitter account, and Hitachi has confirmed it.
