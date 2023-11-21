Home Safety First – Essential Products for a Secure Home

Home safety is a vital part of overall health and well-being. It can prevent injuries from falls, fires, carbon monoxide exposure, and more.

Keep emergency numbers close by for the police, fire department, poison control, and others in case of an accident: store prescription and over-the-counter drugs out of reach from children.

Door and Window Sensors

Door and window sensors are necessary for any home security system. They help ensure your home is fully protected, especially when you're away from it. These devices secure your home's entry points, such as the front and back doors and windows, to keep intruders out and family members in. They can alert you when someone tries to break in or tamper with these entry points.

When paired with alarms, they can even sound the alarm when someone tries to enter or exit without a proper password. They can also be used to monitor a liquor cabinet or a home office that you want to keep off limits, keeping tabs on who enters and leaves these spaces.

Bright door and window sensors are light, sleek, and unobtrusive, making them easy to incorporate into your home or business. They can be either surface-mounted or recessed. Surface-mounted sensors can be installed with a few screws and double-sided tape, while open sensors require holes to be drilled into the doors or windows they are protecting.

They communicate wirelessly with the system’s alarm control panel using a dedicated frequency to prevent interference and minimize the chances of external obstacles like thick concrete or metal clogging the signal. These sensors also proactively report their status and battery life to the control panel, which can alert you or the monitoring center of any malfunctions.

Smoke Detectors

Smoke detectors provide early warning to help people escape from a fire. They are essential to protecting your home and your family. Three in five home fire deaths could be prevented by smoke detectors that are either working or properly installed.

Local laws and building codes vary widely, but many places require that properties have working smoke detectors. For example, the City of Lancaster requires smoke detectors that are either hard-wired with battery backup or powered by a 10-year lithium battery in every bedroom or sleeping area and within proximity of bedrooms and on all habitable levels (excluding kitchens and bathrooms). A photoelectric alarm responds 15 to 50 minutes faster to fire in the early smoldering stage than an ionization alarm and is best used near living areas. There are also dual optical smoke and heat or smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that can be used to protect from both fast flaming and slow smoldering fires.

The ideal number of smoke detectors in a house depends on the layout and use, but most experts recommend installing one smoke detector per floor. This ensures that everyone in the household will be alerted to a fire, even when asleep in the bedroom.

Smart smoke detectors, like the Vivint model, can connect with your home automation system and take other steps to help prevent home fires, including shutting off the HVAC system if smoke is detected, turning on lights in the rooms that need them, and unlocking front doors so firefighters can get into your home quickly. They can even send you notifications about dead batteries via a smartphone app.

Carbon Monoxide Detectors

A carbon monoxide (CO) detector signals you if a dangerous amount of CO gas is detected. It also alerts you if an intruder has activated the alarm. The sensors are commonly installed outside sleeping areas and on all levels of the home. They can be interconnected so that all of them say when one sounds. Working CO detectors can save lives in the event of CO poisoning. Symptoms of exposure include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, and confusion.

There are many different models of detectors that use a variety of methods to detect CO. The most common type uses an electrochemical sensor with electrodes submerged in a chemical solution. When carbon monoxide enters the gas-permeable chamber, it lowers the resistance of the sensor’s silica chip, which triggers the alarm. Some detectors also employ metal oxide sensors that function similarly, utilizing circuitry rather than electrodes.

Regardless of the technology, most models look similar to smoke detectors and are easy to install. Newer ones also feature LED lights that let you know when the batteries are low or if the sensor has been activated. Some detectors chirp, and others have recorded voices to help you understand the problem. If you hear a series of beeps from your detector, it indicates that the battery needs replacing. The sensor will only provide the same level of protection if the batteries are returned.

Home Automation

Home automation, also known as domotics, allows homeowners to control basic home systems and devices with the touch of a button or tap of their voice. It’s a futuristic tech that can help make your home safer, easier to maintain, and more energy efficient.

Almost all home automation devices offer safety features that ward off potential break-ins or other security threats, such as door and window sensors, surveillance cameras, and video doorbells that let you greet whoever’s at your front doorstep from anywhere with internet access. They also allow you to monitor and remotely turn on lights or set them to simulate occupancy while you’re away to deter potential intruders.

Other home automation products can be programmed to automatically shut off appliances and systems at certain times or sync with sunrise and sunset to keep your home cooler and more comfortable without you having to remember to do so. They also allow you to receive alerts and notifications, like if someone opens your pantry door or your kids leave your home after school.

It’s essential to consider the pros and cons of these smart devices when deciding what’s best for your household. Some pros are apparent, such as the convenience and ease of controlling everything with a smartphone app or a few simple voice commands. Other pros include staying informed, receiving alerts and notifications, and saving money on utility bills.