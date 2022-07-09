Howard Stern Net Worth, Bio & Career Highlights [Updated 2022]

Howard Stern is a radio and television personality, producer, author, actor, and photographer. He is best known for his work on The Howard Stern Show, which he started hosting in 1986. This show became the most popular morning radio program in the United States. In addition to his work on this show, Stern has also had a successful career as an actor and producer.

About Howard Stern:

Born January 12, 1954 (age 68) New York City, U.S. Spouse(s) 1. Alison Berns​ ​(m. 1978; div. 2001)​ 2. Beth Ostrosky (m. 2008)​ Children 3 Education Boston University (BA) Occupation Radio and television personality, comedian, author Years active 1975–present

Early Life and Education

Howard Stern was born on January 12, 1954, in Queens, New York. Howard’s father Ben worked as a recording engineer and his mother Ray was a homemaker. Howard has two sisters Ellen and Alison. Howard’s parents were Jewish but not religious and they raised their children with Jewish values. Howard grew up in Roosevelt, New York and attended Roosevelt Junior-Senior High School where he was a member of the drama club. Howard then went on to attend Boston University where he studied communications.

Howard Stern began his career in radio working at various stations on the East Coast. Howard’s big break came in 1982 when he was hired to work at WNBC in New York City. Howard quickly became one of the most popular radio hosts in the city. Howard’s show was syndicated nationally in 1986 and became one of the most successful radio programs in history. Howard has won numerous awards for his work in radio including five Emmy Awards.

Howard then went on to study at Boston University where he graduated with a degree in Communications in 1976.

Howard Stern’s net worth and how he made his money?

Howard Stern is an American radio personality, actor, author, and photographer. He has a net worth of $650 million as of May 2021. Howard Stern’s salary per year is $90 million. Howard’s primary source of income is his radio show The Howard Stern Show. He also earns money from acting, writing books, hosting events, films, television shows and endorsing products. Howard Stern has endorsements with companies such as SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Amazon Kindle.

Howard Stern has a luxury car collection that includes Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches, and Rolls-Royces. Howard Stern also owns a private jet which he uses to travel to his various homes around the country. In 2019, Howard Stern purchased a penthouse in Manhattan for $100 million. Howard Stern also owns homes in Beverly Hills, Florida, and Long Island.

Highlights of Stern’s Career, from Radio to TV to Movies:

Howard began his career working at various radio stations including WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, WYSP in Philadelphia, WWDC in Washington D.C., and WNBC in New York City. Howard rose to prominence in the 1980s with his radio show The Howard Stern Show which was syndicated nationally. The show featured Howard’s controversial humor and interviews with celebrities, politicians, and other newsworthy figures. The Howard Stern Show was broadcast on more than 60 radio stations across the United States and Canada.

In 2006, Howard signed a five-year contract with Sirius Satellite Radio for $500 million. Howard has also appeared in several films and television shows including Private Parts (1997), Howard Stern’s Birthday Bash (1998), Miss America Pageant (1999), Son of the Beach (2000), America’s Got Talent (2006-2015), and Howard Stern Productions (1994-present). He has also written two books, Private Parts (1993) and Miss America Pageant (1995). Howard Stern has been married twice; first to Alison Berns from 1978-1999 and then to Beth Ostrosky from 2008-present. He has three daughters, Emily, Debra, and Ashley. Howard currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida.

Highlights:

Stern began his radio career working at various Top 40 music stations before landing at WXRK in New York City in 1982.

Stern developed a devoted following with his show that combined elements of comedy, and celebrity interviews.

Stern became one of the most popular radio hosts in the country and was able to parlay his success into other media endeavors.

Stern has hosted several successful shows on Howard Stern’s Howard Stern’s Howard Stern’s Howard SternNet Worth, Bio, Career Highlights, and Personal Life

Stern has also dabbled in acting, appearing in films such as Private Parts (1997) and Howard Stern’s Howard Stern’s Howard SternNet Worth, Bio, Career Highlights, and Personal Life

Stern has continued to be a successful radio host and has also added Howard Stern’s Howard SternNet Worth, Bio, Career Highlights, and Personal Life

Howard Stern’s most popular radio show topics:

Howard Stern’s Howard 100 and Howard 101

Howard Stern’s morning show

Howard Stern on America’s Got Talent

Howard Stern movies

Howard Stern books

Stern has won numerous awards throughout his career including:

Best Male Performer of the Year,

Album of the Year, and many more.

He has also been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Personal life – marriages, children, and other interests

Stern has been married twice; first to Alison Berns from 1978 to 1999 and then to Beth Ostrosky from 2008 onwards. He has three daughters with Berns: Emily (born 1983), Debra (born 1986), and Ashley (born 1993). Howard Stern also has two stepdaughters from Ostrosky’s previous marriage: Ella (born 2000) and Daisy (born 2002). Howard Stern resides in Manhattan, New York City.

Howard Stern married Alison Berns in 1978 and the couple had three daughters together, Emily, Debra, and Ashley. Howard and Alison divorced in 2001.

Howard Stern is also an ardent animal lover and has four rescue dogs: Bernadette, Bianca, Daisy, and Howard Stern also has a cat named Monkey. Howard Stern is a huge fan of the New York Yankees baseball team.

He is also a collector of art and owns work by Andy Warhol, Renoir, and others.

What does Stern’s future look like?

As he looks towards the future, Howard Stern has said that he is “not necessarily” looking to retire anytime soon. In an interview with Variety, the radio host stated that he still feels like he has a lot more to accomplish.

“I don’t know what the next phase of my life is,” Stern said. “I’m not necessarily looking to retire. I’m looking to see what the next adventure is.”

Also check: Who is Tony Hawk?

Stern added that he is open to working in different mediums and that he would like to try his hand at acting again. The Howard Stern Show host has previously appeared in films such as Private Parts (1997) and Miss America (1995).

“I’d like to do more acting,” Stern said. “I had a great time doing it. It was always something that I loved to do.”

When asked about the possibility of hosting his own talk show, Stern said that he would be open to the idea but that it would have to be the right fit.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQs:

How much is Howard Stern worth?

Howard Stern’s net worth is an estimated $650 million.

What are Howard Stern’s career highlights?

Howard Stern’s long and successful career in radio has earned him many accolades, including an induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame. He is also a New York Times bestselling author and Howard Stern has won multiple Emmy Awards.

How old is Howard Stern?

Howard Stern is 67 years old.

Where was Howard Stern born?

Howard Stern was born in Queens, New York.

What does Howard Stern do for a living?

Howard Stern is a radio and television personality, author, and producer. He has worked in the radio industry since 1976 and currently has his own SiriusXM radio channel, Howard 100.

What are some of Howard Stern’s most famous quotes?

“I’m not an animal!” and “Baba Booey!” are two of Howard Stern’s most famous quotes.

Howard Stern Social Media Profile

Instagram

Howard Stern Show (@sternshow)

1m Followers, 383 Following, 5455 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Howard Stern Show (@sternshow).

Twitter

Howard Stern @howardstern

Bio on Twitter: King of all Media. Howard 100 and Howard 101 on SiriusXm Satellite Radio. Author, Actor, Lord of Fart Manor.

Stern Show @sternshow

Howard Stern Show Highlights in this account.

SiriusXM @SIRIUSXM

Your favorite music, commercial-free, plus uncensored talk and entertainment, sports and Howard Stern.