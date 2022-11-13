Ice T Net Worth, Biography Career Highlights and Achievements [2023]

Ice T is an American rapper, actor, songwriter, and record producer. Ice-T’s real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow. He is best known for his work in the hip hop and rap genres, as well as his roles on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and New Jack City. He began his career as a rapper in the 1980s and was signed to Sire Records in 1987, when he released his debut album Rhyme Pays; the second hip-hop album to carry an explicit content sticker after Slick Rick’s The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (1988).

Who is Ice T?

Net Worth $65 million Born Tracy Lauren Marrow – February 16, 1958 (age 64) Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Spouse Coco Austin (m. 2002)​ Partner Darlene Ortiz (1984–2001) Children 3 Years active 1982–present Occupation Rapper, actor, songwriter, producer Origin Los Angeles, California, U.S. Musical career Genres Hip hop, gangsta rap, political rap, heavy metal, rap metal Instrument(s) Vocals Member of Body Count Formerly of Uncle Jamm’s Army Website icet.com Military service Allegiance United States Service/branch United States Army Years of service 1977–1979 Height 5’ 11” Weight 85 Kg

Ice T Early Life and Education

Ice T was born on February 16, 1958 in Newark, New Jersey as Tracy Lauren Marrow. His father, Solomon Marrow was a house painter while his mother Alice was a nurse. Ice-T has four siblings; two brothers named Keith and Lance and two sisters named Lisa and Mona. Ice-T’s father died when he was only eight years old after which his mother moved the family to the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. Ice-T attended Crenshaw High School where he played football before dropping out in the 11th grade.

Tracy Lauren Marrow was a good student and excelled in math and science. He also played football and ran track. After high school, Ice T attended West Los Angeles College on a football scholarship. He later transferred to the prestigious Marion Military Institute on a track scholarship. Ice T graduated from Marion Military Institute with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.

He joined the United States Army after high school and served in the 25th Infantry Division. After his military service, Ice-T moved back to Los Angeles where he started working as a DJ. He later began rapping and released his debut album Rhyme Pays in 1987. Ice-T’s music often contains references to drug use, violence and sex. In 1991, Ice-T co-founded the heavy metal band Body Count which released its self-titled debut album in 1992. The album included the song “Cop Killer” which caused controversy due to its violent lyrics. Ice-T has also appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

Ice T Net Worth

Ice-T’s net worth is estimated at $65 million, as of 2022. Ice-T has earned his wealth from his successful career in music and acting. Ice-T’s music career began in the early 1980s when he released his debut album Rhyme Pays.

He is one of the most successful and well-known entertainers in the world. His work in music, film, and television has made him a household name and has earned him both critical and commercial success. Ice T is a true icon in the entertainment industry and his work will continue to entertain and inspire audiences for years to come.

Ice T Career Highlights and Achievements

In 1991, Tracy Lauren Marrow starred in the film New Jack City alongside Wesley Snipes and Ice Cube. The film was a commercial and critical success. Ice T’s third album, O.G.: Original Gangster, was released in 1991 and reached number two on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In 1993, he starred in the film Body Count alongside Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone. The film was a commercial success. Ice T’s fourth album, Home Invasion, was released in 1993 and reached number three on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA.

In 1994, Ice T starred in the film Tank Girl alongside Lori Petty and Naomi Watts. The film was a critical and commercial failure. Ice T’s fifth album, Gangsta Rap, was released in 1996 and reached number four on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified gold by the RIAA.

In 2000, Tracy starred in the film Exit Wounds alongside Steven Seagal and DMX. The film was a commercial success. Ice T’s sixth album, Gangsta Rap: The Album, was released in 2006 and reached number seven on the Billboard 200 chart. The album was certified gold by the RIAA.

In 2011, Ice T starred in the film Bulletproof alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. The film was a commercial success. Ice T’s seventh album, Hip Hop Lives, was released in 2014 and reached number nine on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2016, Ice T starred in the film Barbershop: The Next Cut alongside Nicki Minaj and Ice Cube. The film was a commercial success. Ice T’s eighth album, OG: Original Gangster, was released in 2016 and reached number ten on the Billboard 200 chart.

Personal Life of Ice T

Ice T has been married to Nicole “Coco” Austin since 2001. The couple has one child together, a daughter named Chanel. Ice T also has two children from previous relationships, a son named Tracy Marrow Jr. and a daughter named Leticia. Ice T and his family currently reside in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Charity Work by Ice T

Tracy Lauren has done some work with charities in the past. He has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to raise money for children with terminal illnesses. Ice T also helped to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of America. He has also been involved with the Special Olympics, helping to provide support and awareness for people with intellectual disabilities. Ice T is also a supporter of animal rights and has worked with PETA in the past.

Ice T Legacy and His Quotes

Ice T is an American musician, actor, and producer. He began his career as a rapper in the 1980s and was signed to Sire Records in 1987, when he released his debut album Rhyme Pays; the second hip-hop album to carry an explicit content sticker after Slick Rick's The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (1988).

In addition to his work in music and film, Ice T has also appeared as a guest star on several television shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he played Detective Odafin Tutuola from 2000-present. His work on Law & Order: SVU has earned him two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ice-T’s real name?

Ice-T’s real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow.

What is Ice-T’s net worth?

Ice-T’s net worth is $65 million.

How did Ice-T become famous?

Ice-T became famous as a rapper in the 1980s, and released his debut album Rhyme Pays in 1987. He also began acting in films, starring in New Jack City (1991), Trespass (1992), and Johnny Mnemonic (1995).

What are some of Ice-T’s most popular songs?

Some of Ice-T’s most popular songs include “New Jack Hustler” from the album Home Invasion (1993), “I’m Your Pusher” from the album Power (1998), and “Gangsta Bitch” from the album VII (1999).