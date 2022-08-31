IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) to Present at September Investor and Scientific Conferences

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) shares jumped over 39.39% closed at $2.76 in last trading session as its planning the presentations it will be making at investor and scientific conferences in September 2022. CEO, William Ho will participate on the Cell Therapy Panel On September 7 at 3:30 p.m. EDT

On the other hand, IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) revealed that the underwriter of its previously revealed underwritten public offering of common stock which closed on August 16, 2022 has partially exercised its option to purchase an additional 268,949 shares at the public offering price of $1.90 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of around $0.5M. The total number of shares sold by IN8bio in the public offering climbed to 5,663,686 shares after taking into account the partial execution of the option to buy further shares, and the gross proceeds increased to almost $10.75 million.

The shares were offered by IN8bio pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-266620) that was previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective on August 11, 2022, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus that formed a part of the effective registration statement.

On the other hand, the firm recently released the closing of its previously proclaimed underwritten public offering of 5,394,737 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.90 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $10.25 million. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. has a 30-day option to purchase up to 657,894 additional shares of common stock from IN8bio at the same price per share as the shares sold by IN8bio in the initial closing.