Indian women’s team knocked out of TT World C’ship

The Indian ladies’s team’s project at the Globe Table Tennis Champion finished with a 0-3 pre-quarterfinals loss to Chinese Taipei.

The trio of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and also Diya Chitale shed their respective songs to yield the Round of 16 tie. Manika, whose kind has been patchy throughout the tournament, was no suit to the globe number 22 Chen Szu-Yu as the Indian caught a disappointing 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11) defeat.

With India trailing 0-1, Birmingham Republic Gamings combined doubles gold medallist Sreeja couldn’t get past world number 35 Ching I-Ching and also dropped 1-3 (8-11, 11-5 6-11, 9-11). Chitale dealt with tough and resembled giving India its initial win in the tie yet the young adult lost to knowledgeable Liu Hsing-Yin 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11 7-11).

The Indian group had defeated Czech Republic and Egypt while going down to Germany in the team phase. The Indian guys’s group will certainly tackle China in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday