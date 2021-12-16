Intel will invest US$7 billion to build a chip factory in Malaysia to create 9,000 jobs

-Intel INTC.O CEO Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday that the company will invest more than US$7 billion to build a new chip packaging and testing plant in Malaysia to expand semiconductor production in the country .
He said that the newly-built advanced packaging plant in Malaysia is expected to start production in 2024.
The Malaysian government stated that the 30 billion ringgit (7.1 billion US dollars) investment is expected to create more than 4,000 Intel jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs in the country.
“In view of the global demand growth driven by the shortage of chips and the potential challenges brought by the global recovery from the epidemic, this project is indeed timely,” Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement.
William Douglas has worked as financial analyst until his retirement. He is a well-known research director and portfolio manager for more than 5 years. After many years in the market, he dedicated all his time to write articles highlighting different financial problems.
William holds a postgraduate degree in Software Engineering. ‘The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.’ William is a share market expert, being personally invested for over 6 years. He believes the most valuable nugget of wisdom for new investors is a quote from Phillip Fisher. He has been writing his entire life, and while he has made a career of business and finance reporting, he still enjoys writing short stories and poetry.
Address: 2022 Smith Road, Atlanta, Georgia
Email: William@newswelcome.com
Investment bank UBS issued a report estimated that the Chinese real estate company Shimao Group 0813.HK ,…
The US Pfizer announced on the 22nd that it has confirmed a strong long-term immune…
A spokesman for China's State Administration of Grain and Food and Stockpiling said on the…
Amazon.com announced on the 17th that it will stop accepting credit cards for visas issued…
Baidu reported that the company issued a letter to all employees, announcing that Julius has…
France said on Friday that it has decided to recall its ambassadors to the United…
This website uses cookies.