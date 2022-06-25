Jeff Bezos Net Worth & Biography Facts [Updated 2022]

Who is Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos is an American entrepreneur and investor who is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Amazon. He is also the founder of Blue Origin LLC, a human spaceflight services company.

With an estimated net worth of $136.5 billion as of June 2022, Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. In this article, we will take a closer look at Jeff Bezos’ life and career, and explore some of the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years.

Jeff Bezos Biography:

Born January 12, 1964 (age 58), Albuquerque, New Mexico Parents Jacklyn and Ted Jorgensen Education Degrees in electrical engineering and computer science Children 4 Occupation Entrepreneur, media proprietor, investor, computer engineer Current CEO of Amazon Net Worth $137 billion (June 2022) Nationality American Height 5 feet and 7 inches or 171 cm Weight 70 kg or 154 pounds

1. Jeff Bezos Early Life

Jeff Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on January 12, 1964. His mother, Jacklyn Gise Jorgensen, was a teenage high school student at the time of his birth. His father, Ted Jorgensen, was a bicycle shop owner. When Jeff was four years old, his parents divorced and he went to live with his maternal grandparents in Houston, Texas. Jeff’s grandfather taught him how to build things and instilled in him a strong work ethic.

As a teenager, Jeff attended River Oaks Elementary School in Houston. He then enrolled at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami, Florida. After graduation, he attended Princeton University, where he studied electrical engineering and computer science. Following graduation from Princeton, Jeff worked for a variety of companies in the tech industry, including Fitel, Bankers Trust, and D. E. Shaw & Co.

In 1994, Jeff founded Amazon.com, an online bookstore that would eventually become the world’s largest retailer.

What is Jeff Bezos’ net worth and how he spend it

Jeff Bezos has a net worth of around $137 billion. He is the founder and CEO of Amazon, which is the world’s largest online retailer. He also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world and he spends his money on philanthropy, investments and research. In 2017, he donated $33 million to TheDream.US, which provides scholarships to undocumented immigrants. He has also invested in several startups, including Google, Uber and Airbnb.

Jeff Bezos is also known for his research into space travel. He founded Blue Origin in 2000 with the aim of making space travel more accessible and affordable. The company has since launched several rockets and is working on a reusable rocket system. Jeff Bezos has said that he plans to spend $20 billion on Blue Origin by 2030.

How Jeff Bezos became a billionaire

Jeff Bezos’ fortune comes from a little company called Amazon. He founded the online retailer in 1994, and it has since become one of the most valuable companies in the world. In 2017, Amazon generated $177.87 billion in revenue. The vast majority of that came from its North American operations, which brought in $136.5 billion. The rest came from its international business, which generated $41.56 billion.

Jeff’s stake in Amazon is currently worth about $105 billion. He owns approximately 16% of the company. That stake makes him the richest man in the world, ahead of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Jeff’s other investments include The Washington Post, which he purchased for $250 million in 2013, and space exploration company Blue Origin.

Personal life of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos was married to Mackenzie Bezos and they have four children. He met his wife when they both worked at D. E. Shaw & Co., an investment bank in New York City. They got married in 1993 and moved to Seattle the following year. Jeff and MacKenzie have three sons and one daughter adopted from China. Jeff has been married for 25 years and there have been no rumors of him cheating on his wife or having any kind of extramarital affair.

Jeff is an avid reader and he has said that he spends at least half an hour every day reading books. He is also a huge fan of the Star Trek franchise.

Controversies surrounding Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has been no stranger to controversy. In 2015, he was criticized for his Washinton Post purchase and what some saw as his influence over the newspaper’s content. Additionally, in 2018, Amazon came under fire for its working conditions at its warehouses. Jeff was also accused of trying to monopolize the book market with Amazon’s dominance. However, Jeff has also been praised for his business acumen and success. He is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of over $100 billion.

Jeff Bezos is known to be a workaholic and he is often seen working even on weekends. He is also known to be very frugal in his personal life despite being one of the richest men in the world. He is often seen driving his own car rather than using a chauffeur and he also flies economy class when travelling.

FAQs about Jeff Bezos

What is Jeff Bezos net worth?

As of June 2022, Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $136.5 billion.

How did Jeff Bezos make his money?

Jeff made his fortune by founding Amazon, one of the world’s largest online retailers. He also owns The Washington Post and Blue Origin, among other businesses.

How old is Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos was born on January 12, 1964, making him 58 years old as of June 2022.

What is Jeff Bezos’s ethnicity?

Jeff’s father is Ted Jorgensen, a former circus performer and unicyclist of Danish and German descent. His mother is Jacklyn Gise Jorgensen, a former high school Prom Queen of English, Irish, and Scottish descent. Jeff Bezos is therefore of mixed ethnicity.

What is Jeff Bezos’s wife’s name?

Jeff’s wife is MacKenzie Tuttle Bezos. The couple has four children together.

Does Jeff Bezos have any siblings?

Jeff has two siblings, a sister named Mark and a brother named Christian.

What is Jeff Bezos’s education?

Jeff attended River Oaks Elementary School in Houston, Texas. He then went on to Miami Palmetto High School in Florida, before attending Princeton University. He graduated from Princeton with degrees in electrical engineering and computer science.

Jeff Bezos’s Social Media Accounts

Jeff Bezos has a Twitter account with over 4.7 million followers.

Jeff has an Instagram account with over 3.9 million followers.

Jeff Bezos’s Facebook

Jeff Bezos is not on Facebook.