Latest Update: Jewel Net Worth, Early life & Career Facts 2022!

Jewel Kilcher, professionally known as Jewel, is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, actress, and poet. She has received four Grammy Award nominations and has sold over 30 million albums worldwide. As of 2021, Jewel’s net worth is $14 million.

Born in Payson, Utah, Jewel began singing and writing songs at a young age. She released her debut album, Pieces of You, in 1995, and it quickly went multi-platinum, becoming one of the best-selling debut albums of all time. She has released eleven studio albums since then, including 2010’s Sweet and Wild, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jewel has also had a successful acting career, appearing in films such as Ride with the Devil (1999), Face/Off (1997), and The Ring Two (2005). She has also made guest appearances on television shows such as Nash Bridges (1996) and 7th Heaven (2002).

Jewel is a philanthropist and has worked with numerous charities over the years. She supports literacy programs and has served as a National spokesperson for the “Read to Achieve” program. She has also been involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Red Cross.

How does Jewel make money?

About Jewel:

Net Worth: $14 Million Date of Birth: May 23, 1974 Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 5 in Profession: Writer, Singer, Poet, Actor, Record producer Nationality: USA

Early life & career

Jewel Kilcher was born in Payson, Utah, on May 23, 1974. She is the daughter of Lenedra Jewel and Attila Kuno “Atz” Kilcher. Her parents divorced when she was a child, and she was raised by her mother and her stepfather, Ned Halen.

Jewel began singing and writing songs at a young age. She released her debut album, Pieces of You, in 1995 when she was just 21 years old. The album quickly went multi-platinum, becoming one of the best-selling debut albums of all time.

Jewel has released eleven studio albums since then, including 2010’s Sweet and Wild, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition to her solo career, she has also recorded three albums with country music singer-songwriter Ty Murray.

In addition to her music and acting careers, Jewel is also a successful businesswoman. She has her own line of jewelry and home goods called “The Jewelry Show” and has a wine label called “Let’s Get Lost.” She also has a book publishing imprint called “A Tidy Universe.”

Jewel is a philanthropist and has worked with numerous charities over the years. She supports literacy programs and has served as a National spokesperson for the “Read to Achieve” program. She has also been involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Red Cross.

Jewel’s Business Ventures

Jewel’s Philanthropy

Net worth

FAQS

What is Jewel’s net worth?

Jewel is an American singer-songwriter, musician, producer, actress, author, and poet. She has a net worth of $14 million.

How did Jewel make her money?

Jewel made her money through her successful music career. She has released multiple albums and singles and has appeared in television and film. She has also written books and produced albums for other artists.

What are some of Jewel’s most popular songs?

Some of Jewel’s most popular songs include “Who Will Save Your Soul,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and “Foolish Games.” She has also appeared in films such as The Ring Two and Boyhood.