Home No verdict yet in JOHNNY DEPP-Heard trial; jury dismissed until Tuesday
News

No verdict yet in JOHNNY DEPP-Heard trial; jury dismissed until Tuesday

Johnny Depp verdict

No verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on Friday, and the jury has been dismissed until Tuesday.

Six weeks of testimony have wrapped up, and now the jury must decide whether or not to believe Heard’s accusations of abuse against Depp.

If they find in favor of Depp, he could be awarded $50 million. If they find in favor of Heard, she could be awarded $100 million.

The jury is made up of seven people, and they must all agree on a verdict in order for it to be official. They will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.

What will happen if the jury finds in favor of Depp?

If the jury finds in favor of Depp, he could be awarded $50 million.

What will happen if jury finds in favor of Heard?

If the jury finds in favor of Heard, she could be awarded $100 million.

– The jury is made up of seven people, and they must all agree on a verdict in order for it to be official.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Bernie Grady
5 hours ago

Recent Posts

My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Date: Is It Officially Coming to Funimation or Not?

When we talk about the anime series, we immediately think of a show with great…

42 mins ago

Top 7 Characters in Komi Can’t Communicate That Are Just Wonderful to Watch!

With the ongoing Season 2, of Komi Can't Communicate, we're falling more and more in…

48 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodríguez Attend the Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful partner, Georgina Rodríguez, along with many celebrities, was invited to the Cannes Film…

5 hours ago

Shakira, 45, went to the film festival in thigh-flashing clothes: the two-child star is in bomb form

Shakira was invited to screen the film Elvis, so she also walked through the red carpet…

5 hours ago

Julion Alvarez removed from the OFAC ‘black list’ in the US; ‘Blessed God,’ he says

Julio Cesar Álvarez Montelongo, better known as Julion Alvarez, was released from the so-called 'black…

5 hours ago

US Snap, Downward Revision of Earnings forecast [Economy worsens]

US Snap, which operates the photo / video sharing application "Snapchat", has revised its quarterly…

3 days ago

This website uses cookies.