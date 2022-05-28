No verdict yet in JOHNNY DEPP-Heard trial; jury dismissed until Tuesday

No verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on Friday, and the jury has been dismissed until Tuesday.
Six weeks of testimony have wrapped up, and now the jury must decide whether or not to believe Heard’s accusations of abuse against Depp.
If they find in favor of Depp, he could be awarded $50 million. If they find in favor of Heard, she could be awarded $100 million.
The jury is made up of seven people, and they must all agree on a verdict in order for it to be official. They will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.
If the jury finds in favor of Depp, he could be awarded $50 million.
If the jury finds in favor of Heard, she could be awarded $100 million.
– The jury is made up of seven people, and they must all agree on a verdict in order for it to be official.
When we talk about the anime series, we immediately think of a show with great…
With the ongoing Season 2, of Komi Can't Communicate, we're falling more and more in…
Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful partner, Georgina Rodríguez, along with many celebrities, was invited to the Cannes Film…
Shakira was invited to screen the film Elvis, so she also walked through the red carpet…
Julio Cesar Álvarez Montelongo, better known as Julion Alvarez, was released from the so-called 'black…
US Snap, which operates the photo / video sharing application "Snapchat", has revised its quarterly…
This website uses cookies.