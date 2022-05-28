No verdict yet in JOHNNY DEPP-Heard trial; jury dismissed until Tuesday

Johnny Depp verdict

No verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial on Friday, and the jury has been dismissed until Tuesday.

Six weeks of testimony have wrapped up, and now the jury must decide whether or not to believe Heard’s accusations of abuse against Depp.

If they find in favor of Depp, he could be awarded $50 million. If they find in favor of Heard, she could be awarded $100 million.

The jury is made up of seven people, and they must all agree on a verdict in order for it to be official. They will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.

What will happen if the jury finds in favor of Depp?

What will happen if jury finds in favor of Heard?

