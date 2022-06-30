Who Is Josie Canseco? Net worth and Biography Facts [2022 Updated]

Who Is Josie Canseco?

Josie Canseco is a famous American model and influencer. She was born on 5th November 1996 in the Weston Region Of Florida. She is not only active on social media but also a famous internet personality. She is renowned for her modeling for different big brands including Victoria’s Secret.

Josie also got fame for being the only daughter of famous Major League Baseball Player Jose Conseco and her mother was also a famous model Jessica Conseco. Since her childhood, she was so into modeling which was obvious because her mother had a big name in the fashion industry.

Josie Canseco Biography:

Full Name Josiephene Marie Canseco Age 25 Zodiac Sign Scorpio Date Of Birth 5th November 1996 Occupation Model, Influencer, famous internet personality Started Her Career In 2011-till now Famous For Modelling for Victoria’s secret brand and to be featured as Playboy Playmate Of the month Parents Jose Canseco Jessica Canseco Siblings None Marital Status Unmarried Height 5’9/175cm Weight 58kgs/127lbs Eye color Light blue Hair Length Medium Hair Color Blonde Tattoos Wrist & Lower back Religion Christianity Nick Name Josie Favorite Place Beaches Favorite Actor Robert Downey Jr. Favorite Food Italian Cuisine Favorite Destination Europe Body Measurements 34-26-35 Hobbies Dancing, Volunteering at farms, travelling Favorite Comedian Jim Carrey Education Graduated Favorite actress Angelina Jolie/ Jennifer Aniston Prominent Features Lips & Eyes Nationality American Complexion White

Early Life

Josie’s real name is Josiphene Marie Canseco was born on 5th November 1996 in Florida, United States. She is the only daughter and has no siblings. Josie’s father was a famous MLB outfielder named Jose Conseco and her mother is a famous former model and one of the best cosmetic tattoo artists named Jessica Canseco.

Unfortunately, Jossie’s parents parted ways in 1999. Josie’s childhood wasn’t so normal as her father who was one of the biggest stars and got the title of American League Rookie Of The Year had been involved in different bad habits that results in different criminal charges on him.

In no time, he became a bad boy and his downfall started from that point. The charges on his father were rash driving, steroid consumption, domestic violence, physical altercations, weapons possessions, etc. However, Josie never says a word against him anywhere. She is even proud of him and helped him financially too.

Josie’s mother later married a world-famous reconstructive and plastic surgeon Garth Fisher in 2007 but got divorced in 2011. During her early life, Josie used to go on farms at different shelters which made her an animal lover. She used to go to the farm right after coming back from school and spend the rest of the time there. However, she’s not a completely vegan yet but has plans to create an organization for abused animals.

Personal Life

From 2015 to 2019, Josie was in a relationship with a hip-hop star Mike Stud and after parting ways with him rumors started circulating of Josie’s having affair with Brody Jenner. In 2020, Josie was also spotted with Boxer Logan Paul at Rose Bowl Flea market where both were holding hands with each other. However, it has been confirmed that they had broken up back in November 2020 already. Since then, she is not in a relationship with anyone.

Career Life

Josie started her modeling career at the age of 15. Not only this, but she is a great dancer too as she practiced dancing for straight 12 years. However, she chooses dancing as a hobby and pursuing a modeling career.

During her teenage, she worked for different brands including Hollister, Kohl’s, etc.

After that Josie got different modeling opportunities from multiple modeling agencies.

When her schooling ended, she got an agent who helped her move to New York to pursue her modeling career.

Josie signed with “Next Models” at the age of 17.

She did first modeling in New York for “Love Magazine”.

She also appeared in Hollywood Exes & VH1 reality with her mother.

In 2014, she worked on the second season of Summer Break a youtube series.

In the same year, she also starred in the music video title Kygo.

She also auditioned for the “sports illustrated” swimsuit issue in 2016.

In the same year 2016, Josie became “Playboy Playmate for the month”

She again appeared in a reality show titled ” The mother/daughter experiment” a reality show with her mother.

In 2017, she appeared in the resort runway show at Moschino for the Victoria’s Secret collection titled “PINK”

In 2017 August, Josies was spotted in Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. However, she couldn’t make it due to some reasons.

In 2018, she walked for Victoria’s Secret Fashion show and also work for Sherri hill.

Josie is also highly active on social

Big Achievements

In 2016, she got the title of Miss June

She’s featured in ELLE-Love Serbia Journal, Teen Vogue, Aeropostale, Urban Outfitters

Josie Canseco Net Worth

Josie Canseco has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2022. She earned her wealth through modeling and reality television.

Salary

Not Known

Social Media

Josie on Instagram:

1.2m Followers, 783 Following, 1012 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Jos (@josiecanseco)

Josie Twitter:

102.1K Followers

Controversies

Josie was arrested back in 2015, according to Earn the Necklace. According to the media, she was driving while taking drugs and bumped into the curb. However, she got released later by given a bail amount of $15,000.

FAQs

Is Josie married or single?

No, she is still single since her last breakup in 2021 with Logan Paul.

Does Josie work for Victoria’s Secret?

Yes, she walked for this brand in one show.

What is her favorite food?

Her favorite food is salad and her favorite color is black.