Who Is Josie Canseco? Net worth and Biography Facts [2022 Updated]

Josie Canseco is a famous American model and influencer. She was born on 5th November 1996 in the Weston Region Of Florida. She is not only active on social media but also a famous internet personality. She is renowned for her modeling for different big brands including Victoria’s Secret.
Josie also got fame for being the only daughter of famous Major League Baseball Player Jose Conseco and her mother was also a famous model Jessica Conseco. Since her childhood, she was so into modeling which was obvious because her mother had a big name in the fashion industry.
|
Full Name
|Josiephene Marie Canseco
|
Age
|25
|
Zodiac Sign
|Scorpio
|
Date Of Birth
|5th November 1996
|
Occupation
|Model, Influencer, famous internet personality
|
Started Her Career In
|2011-till now
|
Famous For
|Modelling for Victoria’s secret brand and to be featured as Playboy Playmate Of the month
|
Parents
|Jose Canseco
Jessica Canseco
|
Siblings
|None
|
Marital Status
|Unmarried
|
Height
|5’9/175cm
|
Weight
|58kgs/127lbs
|
Eye color
|Light blue
|
Hair Length
|Medium
|
Hair Color
|Blonde
|
Tattoos
|Wrist & Lower back
|
Religion
|Christianity
|
Nick Name
|Josie
|
Favorite Place
|Beaches
|
Favorite Actor
|Robert Downey Jr.
|
Favorite Food
|Italian Cuisine
|
Favorite Destination
|Europe
|
Body Measurements
|34-26-35
|
Hobbies
|Dancing, Volunteering at farms, travelling
|
Favorite Comedian
|Jim Carrey
|
Education
|Graduated
|
Favorite actress
|Angelina Jolie/ Jennifer Aniston
|
Prominent Features
|Lips & Eyes
|
Nationality
|American
|
Complexion
|White
Josie’s real name is Josiphene Marie Canseco was born on 5th November 1996 in Florida, United States. She is the only daughter and has no siblings. Josie’s father was a famous MLB outfielder named Jose Conseco and her mother is a famous former model and one of the best cosmetic tattoo artists named Jessica Canseco.
Unfortunately, Jossie’s parents parted ways in 1999. Josie’s childhood wasn’t so normal as her father who was one of the biggest stars and got the title of American League Rookie Of The Year had been involved in different bad habits that results in different criminal charges on him.
In no time, he became a bad boy and his downfall started from that point. The charges on his father were rash driving, steroid consumption, domestic violence, physical altercations, weapons possessions, etc. However, Josie never says a word against him anywhere. She is even proud of him and helped him financially too.
Josie’s mother later married a world-famous reconstructive and plastic surgeon Garth Fisher in 2007 but got divorced in 2011. During her early life, Josie used to go on farms at different shelters which made her an animal lover. She used to go to the farm right after coming back from school and spend the rest of the time there. However, she’s not a completely vegan yet but has plans to create an organization for abused animals.
From 2015 to 2019, Josie was in a relationship with a hip-hop star Mike Stud and after parting ways with him rumors started circulating of Josie’s having affair with Brody Jenner. In 2020, Josie was also spotted with Boxer Logan Paul at Rose Bowl Flea market where both were holding hands with each other. However, it has been confirmed that they had broken up back in November 2020 already. Since then, she is not in a relationship with anyone.
Josie Canseco has an estimated net worth of $2 million as of 2022. She earned her wealth through modeling and reality television.
Not Known
1.2m Followers, 783 Following, 1012 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from Jos (@josiecanseco)
102.1K Followers
Josie was arrested back in 2015, according to Earn the Necklace. According to the media, she was driving while taking drugs and bumped into the curb. However, she got released later by given a bail amount of $15,000.
No, she is still single since her last breakup in 2021 with Logan Paul.
Yes, she walked for this brand in one show.
Her favorite food is salad and her favorite color is black.
George Patterson is a reporter for net worth news and update. He also covers entertainment news, with a focus on up-and-coming stars in the industry. George is always on the lookout for new and exciting stories to share with his readers.
