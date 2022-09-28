Julianne Hough Net Worth, Career Highlights, Achievements, Wife, Children and Hobby

Julianne Hough is an American dancer, singer, and actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Julianne started her dancing career at the age of 3, and soon began appearing in television commercials. She rose to fame as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, where she won twice. Julianne has since starred in several films and television shows, and released two albums. In addition to her successful career in Hollywood, Julianne is also known for her philanthropic work. She supports a number of charities including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Magic Johnson Foundation.

Net Worth $10 million Born July 20, 1988 (age 34) Orem, Utah, U.S. Father Julianne Alexandra Hough Alma mater Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts Spouse Brooks Laich ​(m. 2017; div. 2022)​ Occupation Dancer, actress, and singer Years active 2001–present Music Genres Country Instrument(s) Vocals Height 5’ 3” Weight 54 Kg

Julianne Hough Early Life

Julianne Hough was born on July 20, 1988, in Sandy, Utah. Julianne is the youngest of five children. Her parents are Marianne and Bruce Hough, who were both former ballroom dance champions. Julianne started dancing at a young age and would go on to compete in various competitions with her brother Derek Hough. Julianne and Derek would eventually move to London to study dance full-time.

Julianne has three older sisters, Sharee, Marabeth, and Katherine. Julianne started taking dance classes at a young age. She was a competitive ballroom dancer from 2001 to 2008. Julianne has won several titles including the U.S. National Junior Latin Champion and International Latin Youth Champion.

Julianne’s professional career began when she was cast as a member of the ABC television series Dancing with the Stars in 2007.

Julianne Hough has a net worth of $10 million as of 2022. Julianne Hough’s net worth is mainly attributed to her dancing and acting career. Julianne has also released two albums, “Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection” (2008) and “Wildfire” (2011). She has also served as a judge on NBC’s “World of Dance” since 2017.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Julianne started her career as a professional ballroom dancer. She is a two-time winner of the junior Latin American Dance Championship and a three-time winner of the International Youth Grand Prix.

Julianne’s film debut came in 2010 with the release of the film Burlesque, where she starred alongside Cher and Christina Aguilera. Julianne has also appeared in such films as Safe Haven (2013), Footloose (2011), and Rock of Ages (2012). Julianne made her Broadway debut in 2015 when she starred as Sandy in the musical Grease.

She is also best known for her role as Sandy in the movie version of “Grease” and for her work on the television show “Dancing with the Stars.” She has also released several albums, including “Wildfire” and “Safe Haven.” In addition to her work in entertainment, Julianne Hough is also a philanthropist. She has worked with organizations such as The March of Dimes and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

After her success on Dancing with the Stars, Julianne went on to star in several films and television shows.

In addition to her television work, Julianne has also starred in various movies and Broadway productions. Some of her most notable roles include playing Sandy in Grease: Live (2016) and Ariel Moore in Footloose (2011).

Personal Life including Wife, Children and Hobby & Interests

Julianne married hockey player Brooks Laich in 2017. The couple has one son together, born in 2020. Julianne is a vegan and an animal rights activist. She is also a supporter of the LGBT community. In 2008, Julianne was diagnosed with endometriosis.

Julianne is a vegan and an outspoken advocate for animal rights. She is also a dog lover and owns two rescue dogs named Lexi and Harley.

Julianne is an avid golfer and enjoys playing tennis. She is also a fan of the Los Angeles Kings and Lakers. Julianne loves to travel and has been to many countries around the world including Italy, Greece, Mexico, and Australia.

Julianne Hough Charity Work

Julianne is an avid philanthropist and has been involved with various charities over the years. In 2010, she launched the “Movements by Julianne Hough” line of dancewear through Danskin. A portion of proceeds from the line went to “Dance for Change”, a non-profit organization which provides free dance education to underprivileged children around the world.

Julianne also supports Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Stomp Out Bullying, DoSomething.org, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and The VH-One Save the Music Foundation.

Julianne Hough Legacy

Julianne Hough has had an impressive career thus far. She is a two-time professional champion of “Dancing with the Stars,” and she has also established herself as a successful country music singer and actress. Julianne’s work has earned her both popular and critical acclaim, as well as numerous awards and nominations.

Julianne was born on July 20, 1988, making her 34 years old this year.

Her father is from Quebec, Canada, while her mother has English ancestry. She also has German and Irish roots. Consequently, Julianne holds dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.

As of 2022, Julianna’s estimated net worth is $10 million dollars. The majority of her earnings come from her successful career as a dancer, choreographer, actress, and singer.

Yes, Julianne Hough is married to hockey player Brooks Laich. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in 2017. Julianne and Brooks have one child together, a son named Leo Thames Laich, who was born on September 29, 2020.