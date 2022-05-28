Julion Alvarez removed from the OFAC ‘black list’ in the US; ‘Blessed God,’ he says

Julio Cesar Álvarez Montelongo, better known as Julion Alvarez, was released from the so-called ‘black list’ of financial ties to organized crime.

The singer was singled out for his friendship with ‘El Tío’, a subject known for money laundering for organized crime.

The updates of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury of the United States, show the artist in the category of those who have been deleted from this list and their penalties.

Julion Alvarez reaction

After this news, the Mexican regional singer offered a press conference to share with the media his joy at regaining full control of his finances.

“My name and person were put to the test and we came out victorious, strengthened. There is a Julión before and one after this experience, ”said the native of Chiapas.

During the meeting with the media, Álvarez interrupted his speech twice to express the emotion caused by the fact of being able to use his resources freely. “ I hadn’t cried, until today ”, confessed the interpreter of ‘I remember you more’.

He mentioned that the next step will be to carry out all the procedures that are necessary to reactivate his professional life “on stage, digital platforms and also to see the visa procedures to take our music through the American Union” since he also plans to expand his musical proposal.

Why was Julion Alvarez on the blacklist?

The singer had been accused in August 2017 of being a frontman for Raúl Flores Hernández, known as ‘El Tío’, a businessman linked to the Sinaloa Cartel and who faces a trial in the District of Columbia in Washington, United States.

After several legal proceedings, in August 2018 the Ministry of Finance in Mexico removed the financial blocks on the artist, although they continued to retain assets from their companies.

With this Friday’s announcement, the singer will no longer have restrictions on his financial and business actions.

It also ‘touched’ the footballer Rafael Márquez

The singer and former Mexican soccer player Rafael Márquez saw their accounts frozen since 2017, as well as their fixed assets; Both were accused of their close relationship with Flores Hernández, and of allegedly having acted on his behalf and behalf of his companies.

In September of last year, the OFAC also removed the former soccer player from its blacklist, who already has all his assets, and is already entering the United States.

It was his friend ‘entrepreneur’

Rafael Márquez and Julión Álvarez admitted having known Raúl Flores Hernández as a businessman, and had a business relationship with him; In their ministerial and judicial statements, they were emphatic in pointing out that they never knew of his criminal activity.

In turn, in the ministerial declarations, Raúl Flores only recognized the friendship between both characters and separated them from any participation in his money laundering business.

The case of Raúl Flores Hernández

Raúl Flores Hernández, ‘el Tío’, was extradited to the United States in February of last year and is available to the Federal District Court in Columbia, the United States, for his probable responsibility in crimes such as criminal association and crimes against health. ; he is currently under trial.

He is considered likely to be responsible for negotiating with various Mexican criminal groups to traffic cocaine, in addition to maintaining supply sources in Colombia and controlling shipping routes from Mexico and to the United States.

Judicial records indicate that at the beginning of 1980 and until March 2017, ‘El Tío’ negotiated and transferred drugs for the Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación and Cártel Milenio cartels.

His arrest was recorded in Zapopan in August 2017 thanks to the investigation carried out by the United States government.

OFAC indicates strategic alliances with the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. 42 companies related to money laundering were detected, most of them located in Guadalajara and two of them in Sinaloa, maintaining close relationships with firms from Michoacán and Coahuila.

In August 2010, the Official Gazette of the Federation reported that the former PGR offered a reward for Raúl Flores Hernández, for his probable responsibility in the crimes of organized crime, violation of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives, and the murder of Rodolfo Torre Cantú, candidate for governor of the ‘We are all Tamaulipas’ coalition, in addition to four of his companions.

The publication referred to “Tio” also with the alias of Miguel Casas Linares. At the moment, Raúl Flores Hernández is negotiating some legal benefits in exchange for information. His next hearing was agreed for this June 10.