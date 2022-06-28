News

Kanye West honors Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the BET Awards 2022

Kanye West appearance at the BET Awards 2022 to honor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kanye West honored Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at the BET Awards 2022. This was Kanye’s first appearance at an award show since his Grammy performance was canceled in April.

“I took a little hiatus. I said I wanted to declare myself legally dead for a year. Nobody messing with me. You know, I just want to be off the grid. Puff is pretty persistent.”

Kanye said this referring to Diddy’s persistence in getting him to make an appearance at the BET Awards. It is clear that Kanye and Diddy are close friends.

West spoke highly of his friend, but also called him out for some questionable advice. He said that Puff inspired many of his life choices, including his wife choices. West thanked Puff for breaking down barriers and expanding his horizons.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West in February 2021. Since then, the former couple has been in the news frequently due to their tumultuous breakup.

Puff Daddy, or Sean Combs, has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry for over 30 years.

Despite some joking about his recent career choices, Kanye West showed love and support for Combs, saying “Puff, if I never told you, I love you.” West recognizes the impact and influence that Combs has had in the industry and on society as a whole.

Despite the joke about Kardashian, Kanye West celebrated the incredible career that Combs has enjoyed for the past three decades.

Combs has been one of the most successful figures in the music industry for many years, and West wanted to make sure he showed his appreciation. West is also clearly a fan of Combs’ work, as he has frequently mentioned him in his own songs.

