Katt Williams Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights [2022]

Katt Williams is a famous American actor and comedian who has a significant amount of net worth. Katt got his start in stand-up comedy in the early 1990s, and soon became one of the most successful comedians in the country. He has also had a successful career in acting, appearing in movies such as Friday, The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1 and Norbit. Lets take a look at Katt Williams net worth, early life & education, career and personal life.

About Katt Williams:

Net Worth $2 million Birth name Micah Williams Born September 2, 1971 (age 51) Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. Nationality American Children 8 (1 biological & 7 adopted) Medium Stand-up, television, film, music Years active 1991-present Genres Black comedy, blue comedy, satire, observational comedy, physical comedy Height 5′ 4″ Weight 66 Kg

Katt Williams Early Life and Education

Katt Williams was born in on September 2, 1971, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1971. His mother was a teenager and his father was never really in the picture, so Katt was raised by his grandparents. Katt dropped out of high school in the tenth grade but later got his GED.

Katts first foray into comedy came when he started working as a stand-up at the age of 13. He started doing stand-up comedy in local clubs and coffee shops. His big break came when he was invited to perform on Def Comedy Jam in 1995.

After appearing on Def Comedy Jam, his career began to take off.

Katt Williams Net Worth

Katt Williams net worth is estimated to be $2 million as of 2022. His career earnings have come from his successful stand-up comedy tours, comedy albums, sitcom, and acting roles in film and television.

In addition to his stand-up comedy career, Katt Williams has also made money through endorsements and investments. He has endorsement deals with companies like Kmart and Xbox 360. He also has his own line of clothing and has made investments in real estate and technology companies.

Despite his success, Katt has struggled with personal issues including substance abuse and financial problems. In 2013, he filed for bankruptcy protection but was later able to pay off his debts.

His net worth is sure to increase in the years to come as he continues to entertain audiences with his unique brand of comedy.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Katt Williams has had an illustrious career spanning over two decades. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including the Friday franchise, My Wife and Kids, The Dave Chappelle Show, and more. In addition to his on-screen work, Katt Williams is also a successful stand-up comedian, touring the country with his hilarious act.

Throughout his career, Katt has won several awards and accolades. In 2006, he was named Comedian of the Year by Comedy Central. He has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, BET Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

Katt started doing stand-up comedy in Seattle clubs when he was just 18 years old. He moved to Los Angeles after a short time and began performing at The Comedy Store and other well-known comedy clubs.

Katts career began to take off in the early 2000s. His big break came in 2006 when he starred in the movie Friday After Next. Since then, he has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.

He released his first comedy album, Kattpacalypse, in 2006. He had a number of successful stand-up comedy tours and released a number of comedy albums that were well-received by fans and critics alike. He also starred in his own sitcom, The Katt Williams Show, which ran for one season on BET.

In recent years, Katt has appeared in a number of films including Friday After Next, First Sunday, and American Hustle. He has also guest-starred on television shows such as NYPD Blue and My Wife and Kids.

Katt continues to tour and perform stand-up comedy around the country. He is also working on new projects in film and television.

Personal Life of Katt Williams

Katt Williams married Quadriah Locus in 1995 with whom he has a son named Micala Jade Williams (born 2007). However, the couple divorced in 2008 and Katt gained custody of their son. Katt again got married to Eboni Gray in 2010 but this marriage also could not last long and they divorced

In September 2020, Katt was arrested and charged with assault after an altercation with a woman in Atlanta, Georgia. He has also been arrested for DUI, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

Katt is an active member of the Church of Scientology. He has credited Scientology with helping him overcome addiction and turn his life around. He has said that Scientology saved him and that he would never be able to repay the organization for all theyve done for him.

In recent years, Katt has been embroiled in several legal troubles. In 2016, he was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly attacking a woman. The following year, he was arrested for allegedly throwing a salt shaker at a restaurant manager.

Charity Work by Katt Williams

Katt Williams is a well-known philanthropist, donating his time and money to various charities. In 2010, he created the Katt Williams Foundation, which provides financial assistance to families in need. He has also donated to the Red Cross, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and numerous other organizations. He has been known to donate his time and money to multiple charities. In 2006, he performed at a benefit concert for Hurricane Katrina relief. He also donates to various childrens charities.

Katt has also been known to visit sick fans in the hospital. He has even flown sick fans out to see him perform live.

What’s next for the comedian and actor?

Katt Williams career has been plagued by legal troubles and drug addiction. In recent years, he has been arrested several times for assault, disorderly conduct, and drug possession. He was also sued by a fan who alleged that he was punched by Williams during a show.

Despite his legal troubles, Katt continues to perform stand-up comedy and act. He has appeared in several movies and television shows since his career began.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Katt Williams worth?

Katt Williams net worth is estimated to be $2 million as of 2022. Most of the wealth is crease via his career.

What are some of Katt Williams’ career highlights?

Katt Williams has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and won an American Comedy Award and a BET Hip Hop Award. He has released seven comedy albums, with his latest being Its Pimpin Pimpin, in 2008. He has also appeared in numerous films and television shows throughout his career.

What is Katt Williams’ personal life like?

Katt Williams has been married three times and has one biological and seven adopted children. Katt currently resides in Los Angeles, California. He is an active philanthropist and regularly donates to various charities.

What can we expect from Katt Williams in the future?

Katt Williams is currently working on several projects, including a new comedy album, a sitcom, and a reality show. We can expect he will keep working in his career for many more years.

