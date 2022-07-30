Kim Kardashian Net Worth, Biography and Early life Highlights

We all know who Kim Kardashian is. She’s that reality television star with the catchy name, beautiful face, and money-making schemes a mile long! Her net worth currently stands at 1 billion dollars – which isn’t bad for someone so young (she turned 34 last month).

Kim Kardashian is a businesswoman and an entrepreneur who has established herself as one of the most famous people on Earth. In fact, between June 2018-2020, she’ll have made $150 million thanks to her various endeavors! One way this can be seen is in how much money has come through licensing deals such as with “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” or even just being part of compounded royalty earnings from other games like Pokémon Go. You get paid for every time someone downloads your app onto their phone. It means that when those users start spending real cash within the game world too (as opposed to just time/attention), it quickly snowballs into some severe money.

How does Kim Kardashian make money?

Kim Kardashian is a very successful reality TV star. She has starred in the hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians for many years, and the show is still going strong. In addition to her reality TV income, Kim also makes money from endorsements and sponsorships. She has endorsement deals with major brands like Skechers, Reebok, and Carl’s Jr. and charges a hefty fee for each endorsement.

Net worth: $1.4 Billion Salary: $80 Million Per Year Date of Birth: October 21, 1980 (41 years old) Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.59 m) Profession: Entrepreneur, Model, Actor, Businessperson, Fashion designer, TV Personality, Television producer Nationality: United States of America

Early life

Kim Kardashian was born in Los Angeles on October 21, 1980, to Robert and Kris. Her dad became one of OJ Simpson’s defense lawyers when he wasn’t even involved with their case! But before all that happened, they had an ordinary life as California homeowners who helped socialites become famous like VIPs until something big came along. Kim herself became famous for being friends, not just privileged but also talented enough to show up everywhere from TV shows such as “ER” or feature films, including 2006’s “flushable” sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J.

Kardashian now runs one of America’s most profitable personal appearance fees businesses along with two successful clothing lines (simultaneously), alongside weight loss products like diet pills & supplements explicitly designed according to your needs and fragrance skincare and makeup products.

Kim Kardashian won’t be retiring any time soon. In just over two decades, she managed to gain significant attention after an infamous sex tape featuring her and Ray J was released in 2003 CPH: Keeping up with the Kardashians on E! network quickly became a phenomenon. That skyrocketed Kim into fame never seen before by anyone else who had come close or even tried it themselves since then. And not even close friends knew what hit them when they saw this new star coming out everywhere, from magazine covers all around town (especially nowadays) down to movie screens.

Personal life

Kim Kardashian has been happily dating ball players, rappers, and NFL stars since she was a girl. But it wasn’t until 2011 that the reality TV star found her true love in Chicago Bulls player Kris Humphries whom Kim married on October 25 after only 72 days together! The marriage didn’t last long; less than two years later, they announced their separation via Twitter (though no official statement came from either party). Still worth noting: With all this romance under his belt – plus 18 million dollars’ profit off endorsements alone-you might think today’s groom would be happy as pie, but appearances can sometimes be deceiving.

Kim Kardashian West married music producer and Kanye’s close friend, Mr.West after a public relationship featured on Keeping up with the Kardashians in 2011 when they first started dating. Their daughter North (born June 15, 2013) is one of three children born from this marriage as well- two boys who were also raised by them together whileLastly we have another girl named Chicago(since July 2018).

Real Estate

It was announced on June 29, 2020, that Coty Inc. had acquired a 20% stake in KKW beauty for 200 million dollars giving them an overall brand value of over 1 billion dollars. Seventy-two percent ownership remains with Kim Kardashian West, who retains 50-60%.

Kim and Kanye have been through a lot in the past two years. They had to remodel their home twice because of bad luck with renovations. Still, luckily they were able to recover from these obstacles, thanks primarily due to an insurance plan that covered private firefighters who saved all 7 1/2 acres worth when wildfire came.

Net Worth Milestones

Kim Kardashian has been raking in the cash since she started dating Kanye West in 2003. Her net worth as of April 2020 is 350 million dollars, making her one of America’s wealthiest people and an incredibly successful business woman too.

Kim Kardashian West’s net worth has grown since 2020 when it stood at just over $1 billion. In June 2019, she raised her stake in KKW beauty products after purchasing 20% for 200 million dollars from Coty Inc., which ultimately gave Kim an overall brand value hovers around 1Bn$, with her company cut being worth an impressive 400 million dollars.

FAQS

Who is more prosperous, Kylie or Kim?

Kylie Jenner is currently the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with a net worth of $1.5 Billion. Kim Kardashian West is not far behind her, with a net worth of $1.4 Billion.

While Kylie may have a higher net worth at the moment, Kim is actually the wealthier of the two when considering their respective lifestyles. Kylie lives a relatively modest lifestyle, while Kim spends lavishly on cars, clothes, and vacations.

How much does Kim Kardashian make per day?

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian West made $72.0 million in 2018, equating to $196 thousand dollars daily. Kylie Jenner made $166.0 million in 2018, equating to $456 thousand per day. So, while Kylie may have a higher net worth at the moment, Kim actually makes more daily money.

How did Kim Kardashian get wealthy?

Much of Kim’s wealth comes from her reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show has been on the air for over a decade and continues to be one of the highest-rated shows on TV. In addition to her reality TV earnings, Kim also makes money from endorsements and various business ventures.