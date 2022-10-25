Larry Bird Net Worth, Biography Career & Highlights [2022]

Larry Bird is a retired professional basketball player of USA. He is considered as one of the most accomplished American basketball players of all time. Larry played his entire professional career for the Boston Celtics and is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. So, we will take a look at Larry’s impressive career and wealth.

About Larry Bird:

Net Worth $75 million Born December 7, 1956 (age 65) – French Lick, Indiana, U.S. High school Springs Valley (French Lick, Indiana) College Indiana State (1976–1979) NBA draft 1978 Round 1 and the Pick as 6th overall Boston Celtics Playing career 1979–1992 Position Small forward / Power forward Number 33 Coaching career 1997–2000 Height 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Weight 220 lb (100 kg)

Larry Bird Early Life and Education

Bird was born in West Baden Springs, Indiana, on December 1956. He grew up in nearby French Lick with his parents Georgia and Claude Joseph “Joe” Bird. His father worked for the railroad while his mother stayed at home to take care of Larry and his sister Linda. Larry parents divorced when he was in high school and year later his father joe committed suicide. Despite this tragedy, Larry went on to graduate from Springs Valley High School in 1973.

Larry began playing basketball at an early age and quickly developed into a standout player. He attended Indiana University for two years before declaring himself eligible for the 1978 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics selected Larry with the sixth overall pick, and he would go on to enjoy a legendary career with the team.

Larry Bird Net Worth

Larry Bird’s net worth is estimated to be $75 million as of 2022. He has earned his fortune through his successful basketball career, endorsement deals, and business ventures. He played professional basketball for 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics. Larry was a 12-time NBA All-Star and is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Larry signed endorsement deals with companies like McDonald’s, Converse, and Hanes. In recent years, he has made money through his ownership stake in the Boston Celtics and his role as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers. Bird owns a minority stake in the Boston Celtics and serves as the president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Larry won three NBA championships, was named the NBA Finals MVP twice, and was the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) on three occasions. He also earned a gold medal as a member of the United States men’s basketball team at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Following his retirement from playing in 1992, Larry served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers for three seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998 and his jersey number (33) has been retired by both the Celtics and Pacers.

Larry is one of only two people to have been named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game, Olympic Games, and NBA Finals. The other player to achieve this feat is Michael Jordan. He retired from the NBA in 1992 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998.

He became the President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers and held this position until retiring in 2012.

Larry Bird Personal Life

He married Dinah Mattingly in 1975 and they had two children together, a son named Conner and a daughter named Mariah. They divorced in 1976 but they have still good terms between them. Larry Bird is currently 66 years old and still resides in Indianapolis with his second wife, Janet, whom he married in 1989.

Larry Bird has four grandchildren and remains active in the National Audubon Society. He occasionally makes public appearances and does some work as a basketball analyst but mostly enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

In his free time, Larry enjoys golfing and playing the harmonica. He is also an avid birdwatcher and has even been known to rescue injured birds. Larry is a member of the National Audubon Society and has served on the board of directors for the Indiana Chapter since 2001.

Charity Work by Larry Bird

Larry Bird is known to have done a lot of charity work throughout his life. He has worked with various organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Special Olympics. In 2009, he was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame for his charitable work.

Legacy of Larry Bird

Larry Bird is surely one of the all-time greatest basketball players. He was a 12-time NBA All-Star and won three NBA championships with the Boston Celtics. In addition, he was named the NBA MVP three times and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. While Larry Bird’s on-court accomplishments are impressive, his impact on the game of basketball goes much deeper.

At a time when the league was struggling with drug scandals and declining popularity, Larry Bird helped to restore faith in the NBA. His rivalry with Magic Johnson brought more attention to the league and helped to increase viewership. In addition, Larry Bird’s popularity helped to increase merchandise sales and sponsorship deals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Larry Bird suffer from?

Bird was suffering a severe back injury even years before retiring. He has a compressed nerve in his back which ended his career in 1990-91 season.

What impact did Larry Bird have on the game of basketball?

Larry Bird is credited with helping to save the NBA in the 1980s and popularizing the three-point shot. His style of play transformed the way teams play offense. Larry Bird’s legacy extends far beyond his on-court accomplishments. He is considered one of the most important figures in NBA history.

