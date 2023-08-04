Leah Remini’s Legal Battle: A Bold Stand Against Scientology’s Alleged Harassment

Leah Remini’s Unprecedented Legal Move

In a ground-breaking move, actress Leah Remini has filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, alleging years of harassment, defamation, and what she calls ‘mob-style operations and attacks’.

Dedication to Scientology

Growing up as a member of the Church since 1979, Remini, now 53, has always been a prominent figure within Scientology circles. However, she left the organization in 2013 and has since then claimed the Church has ‘significantly’ impacted her life and career.

Church’s Rebuttal to Claims

Scientology has not taken these allegations lying down. They called the accusations ‘pure lunacy’ and defended their right to free speech in the face of Remini’s ‘blatant harassment’.

Remini’s Damaging Allegations

For 17 years, Remini claims, Scientology and David Miscavige subjected her to ‘psychological torture, defamation, surveillance, harassment, and intimidation’. She insists this has had a significant impact on her life and career. In her statement, she said, ‘I believe I am not the first person targeted by Scientology and its operations, but I intend to be the last.’

The Legal Aspect

Remini’s lawsuit, filed in the California Superior Court, aims to end what she alleges to be Scientology’s practice of ‘harassment, defamation, and other unlawful conduct against anyone who Scientology has labelled as an ‘enemy.’ The actress is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the alleged harm inflicted on her personal and professional life by the Church.

Church’s ‘OSA Network Orders’

Remini’s allegations point to ‘OSA Network Orders’ – directives supposedly issued by the Church’s Office of Special Affairs, meant to take retaliatory measures against any individual or organization that the Church deems an enemy.

Named Defendants

The Church of Scientology, David Miscavige, and Religious Technology Center, Inc., which Remini claims manages policing operations and enforces Scientology’s punishment orders, are the named defendants in this case.

Remini’s Continued Activism

Remini remains committed to speaking out about Scientology, believing in her right to ‘speak the truth and report the facts.’ She strongly asserts that religious freedom does not grant license to ‘intimidate, harass and abuse those who exercise their First Amendment rights.’

The Church’s Response

The Church, in return, has called the lawsuit ‘ludicrous.’ It accuses Remini of profiting from attacking the Church via books, podcasts, and television, and suggests that she has brought any career harm upon herself.

Leah Remini’s Influential Career

Despite the controversy, Remini’s career continues to thrive. She is best known for her role in The King of Queens and has won two Emmy Awards for her documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. She also held roles in Cheers, Friends, and NYPD Blue, and was a regular panelist on The Talk.

