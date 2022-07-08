Latest Updates: Lebron James Net Worth, Bio, Career and Achievements [2022]

It’s not every day that you come across an athlete with a net worth of over $1 billion. In fact, there are only a handful of athletes in the world who have achieved this level of wealth. Lebron James is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has had an incredibly successful career both on and off the court, and his net worth is only going to continue to grow as he enters into new ventures. In this article, we will take a closer look at Lebron James’ net worth, biography, career achievements and more.

Who is Lebron James?

Born December 30, 1984 (age 37) Akron, Ohio, U.S. High school St. Vincent–St. Mary (Akron, Ohio) NBA draft 2003 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1st overall Selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers Playing career 2003–present Spouse Savannah James Children 3 (LeBron Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri) Listed height 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Listed weight 250 lb (113 kg) Net Worth $1 Billion

Bio and early life

Lebron James was born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio. He is the son of a 16-year-old mother, Gloria James, and his father, Anthony McClelland, left Gloria before Lebron was born; the two have never had any contact with each other. Growing up, Lebron faced many challenges. He was often teased by other kids for his lack of a father and for being poor. Despite these obstacles, Lebron worked hard and became an excellent basketball player.

James played high school basketball at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, where he was highly promoted in the national media as a future NBA superstar.

A prep-to-pro, he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of high school and was selected with the number one overall pick in 2003 NBA draft.

Also Check:

Conor McGregor Net Worth

George Clooney Net Worth

Tom Brady Net Worth

Nicknamed “King James”, he won rookie of the year honors after averaging 20 points per game over his first season.

Lebron James has the size of an NFL linebacker with the speed and explosiveness of a world-class sprinter. When he’s on the court, he looks like a man among boys. But what’s even more impressive than Lebron’s physical gifts is his work ethic and determination. Lebron has said that he wants to be the greatest player of all time, and it’s clear that he’s put in the work to try to achieve that goal.

Career highlights

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 as the first overall pick

In his second season, James improved his averages to 27 points per game and led the Cavaliers to the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

He continued to be one of the league’s top players over the next decade, winning MVP awards in 2009 and 2010, as well as Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013.

In 2010, he left the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in a highly publicized ESPN special titled The Decision.

James won his first two NBA championships while playing for Miami, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. After four seasons with the Heat, James rejoined Cleveland in 2014.

In 2016, he inspired a comeback from a 26–point deficit against Golden State in Game Seven of the Finals to give the Cavaliers their first championship.

The following year, he was instrumental in a second consecutive Finals victory, this time over the defending champion Warriors. In 2018, James moved to the Lakers.

In his 19 seasons in the NBA, James has averaged 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game . He is now 2nd on NBA’s all-time scoring list with 37,062 points following Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

Awards and Achievements

Lebron James is also a record 18-time All-Star and has been named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times. Lebron is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

More:

He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2004.

He was a member of the USA Basketball team that won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

He has been named the NBA Most Valuable Player four times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) and three All-Star MVP awards

NBA championships

Won 4 NBA championships (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

Won two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and one bronze (2004)

He was named to the All-NBA First Team 13 times.

James has also been named to the All-Defensive First Team five times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013).

He was awarded an honorary degree from Springfield College in May 2019. In 2020 he was nominated for an Academy Award for his documentary More Than A Game.

In 2020, James launched More Than A Vote, a voting rights organization aimed at combating voter suppression among Black communities in the United States during the 2020 elections.

In 2019, he co-wrote a children’s book entitled I Promise. James is also a recipient of the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award and an inductee of the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame. He has been honored by several institutions, including being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2020. In 2019, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by Syracuse University.

Best players in the NBA

Lebron continues to be one of the best players in the NBA. In 2021, he was named MVP of the regular season and led the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship.

In February 2021, James was named the AP Male Athlete of the Decade . He is just the third basketball player to receive the honor, joining Michael Jordan (1991–99) and Bill Russell (1957–66).

Lebron James’s Net worth and Salary

As of 2021, 37 years-old Super Star Lebron James’ has net worth about $1 billion. This makes him 2nd richest basketball players in the world after Michael Jordan.

He is the 6th highest paid player in the NBA for the 2021-22 season at more than $41 million. His salary for the 2020-21 season was $39.3 million following $4 million in 2019-20.

Lebron James’ net worth comes from a variety of sources. His salary from the NBA is just one source of income. He also has endorsement deals with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Nike, Coca-Cola, and Beats by Dre. In addition to his endorsement deals, Lebron also has a production company called SpringHill Entertainment. The company produces films and television shows, and it has a deal with Warner Bros.

Personal life

Lebron is married to his high school sweetheart, Savannah James. The couple has three children together: LeBron Jr., Bryce, and Zhuri. He has two daughters: Zhuri Nova (born October 22, 2014) and Bronny (born October 13, 2004). He also has a son: Bryce Maximus (born June 14, 2007).

As Lebron’s father, Anthony McClelland, left Gloria before Lebron was born; the two have never had any contact with each other. He is very close to his mother and often speaks about the importance of family.

In 2018, he opened up a public school for at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school is called the I Promise School and provides a comprehensive education for its students. The school provides its students with free tuition, meals, uniforms and transportation.

Lebron James is also an active philanthropist. He has donated millions of dollars to various charities over the years, including the Lebron James Family Foundation and the LeBron James Boys & Girls Club.

What’s next for Lebron James

There are a few things that Lebron James could do next in his career. He could continue to play basketball, potentially for many more years. He could also become involved in coaching, or working with youth basketball players.

He could also become more involved in business and investing. And lastly, he could focus on philanthropy and giving back to others.

No matter what Lebron James decides to do next, one thing is for sure – he will continue to be one of the most watched and talked about athletes in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lebron James

How Much is Lebron James Net Worth?

As of 2022, Lebron James’ net worth is estimated to be $1 billion.

What’s Lebron James Height and Weight?

Lebron James at an impressive 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs in at 250 pounds.

How does Lebron James make his money?

The majority of James’ income comes from his NBA salary. He also has numerous endorsement deals, many of which are with major companies such as Nike, Coca-Cola, and Beats by Dre. He also owns a production company called SpringHill Entertainment and has invested in various businesses.

What are some of Lebron James’ career accomplishments?

James is a four-time NBA MVP, a three-time NBA champion, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. He is also the all-time leading scorer in NBA playoff history.

What are some of Lebron James’ hobbies and interests?

James is a big fan of hip hop music and has been known to rap on occasion. He is also an avid golfer and has his own line of golf apparel. Additionally, he is a minority owner of the Liverpool Football Club.

Lebron James Social Media Accounts

Lebron James on Twitter with 51.6 million followers

LeBron Raymone James Sr is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

NBA draft: 2003 / Round: 1 / Pick: 1st overall‎

League: NBA

High school: St. Vincent–St. Mary; (‎Akron, Ohio‎)‎

Listed height: 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m)

126m Followers, 385 Following, 2326 Posts – See Instagram photos and videos from (@kingjames)

LeBron James has over 25 million followers on his Facebook page.

About LeBron James Youtube Channel: AKRON – The Official YouTube Channel of LeBron James and Voice of LeBronJames.com #WitnessHistory On and Off the Court #IPROMISE #StriveForGreatness.