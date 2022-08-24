Leicester rejects third Chelsea bid worth £70m for defender Wesley Fofana

Leicester has rejected a third bid from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana worth £70m.

Leicester City has to see enough before the end of the transfer window as with time speculations will intensify related to the futures of some of the players.

Chelsea’s latest offer is £60m with (expected) add-ons of £10m.

Fofana showed attention to moving to Stamford Bridge this summer while Brenan Rodgers said Fofana was training with the club’s U23s when he failed to turn up to a training session last week.

Wesley Fofana didn’t play the last match that happened on Saturday that his team lost against Southampton. He was left out of the game as Brendan Rodgers says his mind was not in the right place for the match.

Fofana watched his team’s loss to Southampton alongside supporters. Youri Tieleman was also dropped off of the same match.

“In terms of Wesley, just a young player who is not quite in the right frame of mind at the moment to play,” Rodgers said. “A lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It’s a difficult moment for him.

“He’s a good kid, he’s been great for us whilst he’s been here and at this moment it’s a difficult one for him. You can’t afford that, certainly playing a Premier League game if you’re not 100 per cent fully focused.”

There would be concerns that players can leave but the club is yet unsure at this position to share any details however they have been a few offers for a few players but they say “nowhere near the valuation the club would want to sell.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea is now ready to give up to £60m for Everton forward Anthony Gordon after the rejection of an initial bid of around £40m to £45m earlier this month.