Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth, Biography, Career Highlights and Achievements [2022]

Lisa Vanderpump is one of the most successful reality TV stars in history. Lisa got her start of three decades longer career as an actress and model, but she rose to fame as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa has appeared on several reality shows including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and Dancing with the Stars. Lisa is also well-known for her work as an actress, model, restaurateur, author, and philanthropist. In this article, we will take a look at Lisa’s life and career highlights and her personal life.

About Lisa Vanderpump:

Net Worth $90 million Born 15 September 1960 (age 62) Dulwich, London, England Spouse Ken Todd (m. 1982)​ Children 2 Occupation Actress, restaurateur, designer, television personality Years active 1973–present Organization Vanderpump Dogs Television The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Vanderpump Rules Vanderpump Dogs Height 5 ft 5 in or 165 cm Weight 55 kg – 121 lb

Lisa Vanderpump Early Life and Education

Lisa Vanderpump was born on September 15, 1960, in London, England. Her father, John Richard Edward COX (1930-2020), was an Olympic gold medalist for Great Britain in the four-man bobsleigh at the 1964 Winter Olympics. Lisa’s mother, Jeana Kennedy (née: JENNINGS; 1938-2014), was an American actress and model who appeared in several films and television shows during the 1960s. Lisa has two older brothers: Mark (b. 1958) and Todd (b. 1962).

Lisa Vanderpump attended Catholic girls’ schools before eventually studying drama at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. After graduation, Lisa began her acting career with small roles in British television shows such as “The Young Ones” (1984) and “EastEnders” (1985). Lisa’s film debut came in the 1985 comedy “A View to a Kill”, where she played a minor role alongside Roger Moore and Christopher Walken.

In 1986, Lisa Vanderpump married Ken Todd. The couple has two children: daughter Pandora (b. 1986) and son Max (b. 1992). Lisa and Ken currently reside in Beverly Hills, California.

Lisa Vanderpump Net Worth

Lisa Vanderpump has an estimated net worth of $90 million as of 2022. Her wealth comes from her successful career in both acting and reality television. Lisa is one of the stars of the popular reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2010-present), which has aired for 11 seasons. Lisa is also the owner of several restaurants, including SUR Restaurant and Villa Blanca in Beverly Hills. In addition, Lisa has her own line of Vanderpump Pets products and a signature line of jewelry with Michael Kors.

Lisa Vanderpump Career Highlights and Achievements

Lisa Vanderpump is a world-renowned restaurateur, author, actress, and philanthropist. She has worked hard throughout her career to achieve great things.

Lisa’s career began when she was just 19 years old when she started working at a club in London called Annabel’s. Lisa quickly rose to prominence in the London social scene. In 1982, Lisa opened her first restaurant called “SUR.” The restaurant was an instant success and soon became one of the hottest spots in town.

In 2013, Lisa debuted on the popular reality television show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The show followed the lives of a group of wealthy women living in Beverly Hills. Lisa quickly became one of the most popular housewives on the show.

In addition to her successful career in the hospitality industry, Lisa is also an accomplished author. She has written two books, “Simply Divine” and “Staying Strong.” Lisa is also a philanthropist and has been involved with several charities over the years.

Personal Life of Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is a married woman. She has been married to Ken Todd since 1982. The couple has two children together: Pandora Lisa Todd (born 1986) and Max Todd (born 1987). Lisa Vanderpump is also a stepmother to Ken’s four children from his first marriage.

In her spare time, Lisa Vanderpump enjoys horse riding, skiing, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She is also a fan of the English Premier League football team Arsenal F.C. Lisa Vanderpump currently resides in Los Angeles, California with her husband and children.

Lisa Vanderpump is a philanthropist and an animal rights activist. In 2010, she founded the Lisa Vanderpump Dog Foundation which works to stop the inhumane treatment of animals in China and other parts of Asia.

The foundation has also placed over 200 dogs in loving homes in the US. Lisa Vanderpump is also a supporter of ‘Free The Children’, an international charity that helps provide education for children in developing countries.

Lisa Vanderpump Legacy and Quotes

Lisa Vanderpump is a truly multi-faceted individual, and her accomplishments both in front of and behind the camera are impressive. She is a powerful voice for many causes, and she has used her platform to make a significant impact in the world.

In 2013, Lisa was ranked #31 in the 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment list by The Hollywood Reporter. Lisa Vanderpump is a truly successful woman who has built an empire for herself. She is an inspiration to many and will continue to be successful in all that she does.

Quotes:

“The Lisa Vanderpump brand is about being strong, passionate and using your voice.” – Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump’s work has been praised by many. She has been called “a class act” by Piers Morgan, “an icon” by Anderson Cooper, and “amazing” by RuPaul.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lisa Vanderpump’s net worth and how did she make it?

Lisa’s net worth is estimated to be $90 million dollars as of 2022. She has made her money through her successful career in television, acting, modeling, writing, and owning restaurants. She has also made money through product endorsements and other business ventures.

What are some of Lisa Vanderpump’s career highlights?

Lisa’s most notable career accomplishments include appearing on several reality television shows, owning and operating successful restaurants, and writing a best-selling book. Lisa has also made money through product endorsements and other business ventures.

What is Lisa Vanderpump’s personal life like?

Lisa is married to Ken Todd and they have two children together. Lisa is also a stepmother to Ken’s four children from his previous marriage. Lisa is an avid animal lover and has several pets, including dogs, horses, and pigs. She is also a philanthropist and has been involved in numerous charitable organizations over the years.