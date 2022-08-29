Little Caesars partners with Super Bowl Start

Official sponsor of NFL Little Caesars has made a partnership with Super Bowl star Mathew Stafford. They will do season-long pregame promotions. Little Caesars says it aims to give back the underserved communities. The Little Caesars has made a multi-year partnership with NFL star.

The company has created the advertisement for the program in collaboration with ad agency McKinney. In the show, Mathew Stafford will be in training camp with Caesars employees and football fans.

“We are really excited to work with Matthew Stafford for our debut as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL,” said Greg Hamilton, senior vice president of marketing at Little Caesars.

Partnership with the Super Bowl champion quarterback is meaningful for Little Caesars’s objectives, promotion segment, and the way for its mission to give back to the community.

“As a leader in the pizza business, it made perfect sense for Little Caesars to partner with a leader on the field – the most recent Super Bowl champion quarterback. His relentless commitment to winning mirrors our relentless commitment to value, convenience, and quality.”

Caesar will also launch a new promotion during the season. NFL Fans will be given chance to win football-related prizes including tickets to Super Bowl LVII along with pizza-related perks if they order Caesar’s items before any NFL game.

They named the promotion The Pizza! Pizza! Pregame Promotion. The promotion will begin on September 8. Further details will be announced via social media and the company website littlecaesars.com.