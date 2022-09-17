Complete Guide to Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream Online. Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin fight start time, TV channel, Undercard, Odds, predictions, and more.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin have already agreed to a rematch.

Both boxers will square off in the same arena where Canelo drew the Kazakh in September 2017 and subsequently defeated him in September 2018. Canelo’s super middleweight title is on the line, therefore he’ll strive to retain his flawless record against his trilogy opponent.

The stakes are high because their previous match was dubbed the “greatest of 2018.” JefeBet’s preview of Canelo vs. Golovkin.

Canelo was last seen fighting in May 2022, when he was knocked out by Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo had already beaten the Kazakh, but his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 will motivate him to win this fight. The championship is still up for grabs.

Canelo defeated Caleb Plant by technical knockout in Las Vegas in November 2021 in the light heavyweight category.

After the second fight, Gennady Golovkin’s momentum remained stable. He knocked out two of his four opponents.

He cemented his position in WBA middleweight history in his most recent fight, on April 9 against Ryota Murata. His solitary defeat in his career came at the hands of a Mexican, for whom the Kazakh had plenty of time to prepare.

Golovkin wants to show the Mexican that he is the finest boxer in his weight class by defeating him for the third time. He hopes that the third time will be the charm and that he would be able to dethrone his opponent.

Boxing fans have been anticipating Canelo vs. GGG 3 for four years, and it is finally happening!

Canelo vs GGG 3 Fight Date, Start Time & Location

Date: Saturday, September 17

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT / 1 a.m. BST

Main event ring walks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST

Canelo Alvarez will face off against GGG for the third time on Saturday, September 2022. According to the official update, The main card will be underway at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST. Canelo and GGG should make their walks at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT / 4 am BST. However, it depends on how long undercard bouts last.

Canelo vs GGG 3 times in different countries

USA: 8pm ET, 5 pm PT, 7pm CT, 6pm MT

Canada: 8 pm ET

UK: 1 am BST

Mexico: 7pm CDT

Kazakhstan: 6 am GMT+6 (Sun, Sep 18)

Australia: 1pm AEST / 12:30pm ACST / 11am AWST / 10am CXT (Sun, Sep 18)

Philippines: 8am PST (Sun, Sep 18)

South Africa: 2 am SAST (Sun, Sep 18)

Germany: 2am CEST (Sun, Sep 18)

Spain: 2am CEST (Sun, Sep 18)

Italy: 2am CEST (Sun, Sep 18)

India: 5:30am IST (Sun, Sep 18)

What channel is Canelo vs. GGG 3?

DAZN is the official broadcaster of Canelo vs Golovkin 3. In the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, this bout will live on DAZN PPV. And other DAZN Supported countries. Viewers need to subscribe to DAZN monthly or yearly plans to watch the undisputed super-middleweight title fight. Check your region’s DAZN availability here.

Note: Mexico, Latin America, and Kazakhstan fans cannot watch Canelo vs. GGG trilogy in DAZN.

Viewers from Australia can also order PPV from Main Event on Kayo. Kayo Per Per View cost is $59.95.

According to TV Azteca, Box Azteca will broadcast Canelo vs Golovkin 3. Entirely fight will live on Azteca 7 and Azteca Deportes APP. So it’s good news for Mexico boxing fans.

How to Watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream Online?

Viewers from the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream online via DANZ PPV. So if you are from the above countries, you must purchase PPV from DAZN.

What is DAZN PPV?

Now DAZN PPV is not a new term for DAZN subscribers and Boxing lovers from the overall world. DAZN PPV will offer you the biggest boxing superstars, including Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, Gennadiy Golovkin and other most prominent sports personalities.

Viewers will have to make a single payment to enjoy single PPV events. It’s not a monthly or yearly agreement.

Suppose you are Outside the DAZN PPV Coverage area. You can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream online in over 200 countries worldwide. You are subscribing to its monthly or yearly plan. Here you can check the list of those countries which are streaming the Canelo vs GGG fight under non-PPV.

DAZN’s offering varies by region. Suppose you are in Canada and you have DAZN monthly subscription. You can watch many boxing events, NFL, Cricket, snooker, Premier League, champions league and more.

Its price also varies depending on where you are in the world. It is also comfortable with various devices, including Android, iSO, PS5, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Xbox One X and S, Apple TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs. Besides, you can stream content on two devices at the same time.

How much does Canelo vs GGG III Fight PPV Cost?

Canelo vs. GGG III will be live on DAZN PPV worldwide. The price of PPV and regular subscriptions are different from one country to another. USA, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and NZ fight will live on PPV.

There is the list of Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV costs:

United States: $64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers

$64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers United Kingdom: £9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers

£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers Ireland: £9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers

£9.99/€9.99 for current and £17.98/€17.98 for new subscribers Canada: CAD 64.99 for current and CAD 89.98 for new subscribers

CAD 64.99 for current and CAD 89.98 for new subscribers Australia: AUD 44.99 for current and AUD 58.98 for new subscribers

AUD 44.99 for current and AUD 58.98 for new subscribers New Zealand: NZD 24.99 for current and NZD 39.98 for new subscribers

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 odds

According to Covers, Canelo v. GGG III odds are:

Favorite Odds Underdog Odds Canelo Alvarez -450 Gennadiy Golovkin +300

Canelo Alvarez record & Stats

On July 18, 1990, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was born. He has a career record of 57-2-2. 57 victories, two ties, two defeats, and 39 close games. He was defeated by Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and Bivol in 2022.

Canelo, who was 23 at the time, lacked the skills and equipment to defeat the savvy and skillful Mayweather. Because Bivol was a formidable opponent, he gained weight to keep up.

Despite his losses, Alvarez has been outstanding. Golovkin has only had two bouts thus far, but his boxing career is only getting started. He best exemplifies what it is to be powerful, intelligent, and fearless. In addition to a stone chin.

Alvarez has won a lot of fights in his 15 years as a professional boxer, including ones against top opponents like Golovkin. Some of the boxers he has injured include Shane Mosley, Miguel Cotto, Daniel Jacobs, Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev, and Billy Joe Saunders.

In 2021, Canelo held the super-middleweight title. Overall, he had a successful year because he defeated Caleb Plant in Las Vegas. Alvarez is a four-weight world champion: super-welterweight, middleweight, super-middleweight, and light-heavyweight. He came up with the idea, but it is now on hold.

Canelo is 2.130 feet tall with a reach of 2.130 feet (1.79m).

Nationality: Mexican

Born: July 18, 1990

Height: 5-7 1/2

Reach: 70.5 inches

Total fights: 60

Record: 57-2-2 (39 KOs)

Read More About Canelo Alvarez

Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin Record & Stats

Gennady Golovkin, better known as “GGG” and “Big Drama Show,” has a 42-1-1 record and two world middleweight championships. Golovkin has won virtually all of his fights by knockout (37 of 40).

As these results illustrate, Golovkin’s unrelenting power knocked out multiple formidable opponents. As powerful as Alvarez’s unshakable determination.

The day before his bout with Murata in Japan, Golovkin turned 40. Golovkin set a new record by successfully defending his middleweight belt 22 times.

For his upcoming fight against Alvarez, Golovkin, who was born in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, has lifted his weight from 160 to 168 pounds.

Golovkin is 1.79m tall and has a 70in reach (1.78m).

Nationality: Kazakhstani

Born: April 8, 1982

Height: 5-10

Reach: 70 inches

Total fights: 44

Record: 42-1-1 with 37 wins via knockout

Read More About Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin fight card

Card Weight class Round Main Event: Saul “Canelo” Alvarez(c) vs Gennady Golovkin Super Middleweight 12 Co-Main Event: Jesse Rodriguez (c) vs Israel Gonzalez Junior Bantamweights 12 Ali Akhmedov vs Gabriel Rosado Super Middleweights 10 Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Kieron Conway Middleweights 10 Diego Pacheco vs Enrique Collazo Middleweights 10 Marc Castro vs Kevin Montiel Mendoza Lightweights 8 Aaron Aponte vs Fernando Molina Junior Welterweights 8 Anthony Herrera vs Delvin McKinley Junior Bantamweights 6

How to get Canelo vs. Golovkin 3 Tickets?

Canelo vs. GGG 3 will take place in Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena. You can buy from axs.com or Ticketmaster.com, or any resale marketplace such as Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, StubHub, etc.

The first pre-sale begins on Friday, June 24, then the Open sale starts on Friday, June 24, and this offer will end on Saturday, September 17, 2022 – at 10:00 PM PDT. Price Range Per Ticket $305.00 – $5,005.00.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin will return to the scenes of their previous two fights in this highly anticipated trilogy. After a controversial draw and Canelo’s victory, Now Golovkin gets the chance to avenge two fights and Prove himself.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 FAQ:

When is Weigh-in? Canelo and Golovkin will take place at super-middleweight with a limit of 168lbs. Saul Alvarez, all super-middleweight titles (IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring magazine) will be on the line. The weigh-in of this fight will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, at 3:30 pm ET (expected). You can watch the weigh-in video on DAZN and Social Media. Who are the judges for this fight? The first two fights ended with controversial scorecards and decisions. So, Judges for this trilogy will be under massive scrutiny. The Nevada Athletic Commission appointed its three judges: Dave Moretti, Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland. Moretti was the judge for both two fights. Who is the Referee? Russell Mora will be Referee for this huge trilogy fight. It will be his 4th consecutive Canelo fight in Vegas. Can I Watch DAZN Boxing on Roku? Yes, You can watch DAZN Boxing on Roku. Use Roku Voice search or Roku remote and find the DAZN app from the Channel store. Select the DAZN icon and follow the instruction to install. How to get Live round-by-round updates? You will get lots of live blogs they will provide Live round-by-round. You can follow Official Twitter, Facebook pages and Reddit Boxing communities to get the latest updates on your device feed.

I Hope, our guide helps you watch Canelo vs GGG 3 fight live online from anywhere. Thanks