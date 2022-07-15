Meek Mill Net Worth, Career and Earnings Highlights [2022]

Meek Mill is a rapper, entrepreneur, and activist who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 6, 1987. He first gained notoriety for his street rap music and was eventually signed to Rick Ross’s record label, Maybach Music Group. Since then, Meek Mill has become one of the most successful rap artists in the industry and has won several awards including two Grammy Awards. In this article, we will take a closer look at Meek Mill’s life and career highlights as well as his estimated net worth as of 2022.

About Meek Mill:

Net Worth $20 million Birth name Robert Rihmeek Williams Also known as Meek Millz Born May 6, 1987 (age 35) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. Genres Hip hop Occupation(s) · Rapper · songwriter Years active 2003–present Television Free Meek Children 3 Height 6′ 2″ Weight 94Kg

Early life and Education

Meek Mill was born Robert Rihmeek Williams in May 1987, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was raised in a tough neighborhood by his single mother who worked as a middle-school teacher. Meek Mill’s father was killed when Meek Mill was just 5 years old. As a result, Meek Mill turned to street life and rap music to cope with the loss of his father.

Meek Mill’s debut mixtape, “Flamerz”, was released in 2007 and caught the attention of local hip hop artist Rick Ross. In 2008, Meek Mill signed a record deal with Maybach Music Group and began working on his first studio album.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 18, Meek started his rap career and released his first mixtape “Flamerz.” Since then, he has gone on to release four studio albums: “Dreams & Nightmares,” “Wins & losses,” “Championships,” and “Legends of the summer.” Meek has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Rick Ross, Drake, and Jay-Z.

In 2011, Meek Mill released his second mixtape “Dreamchasers”. The mixtape featured guest appearances from Rick Ross and Wale. Later that year, Meek signed a record deal with Rick Ross’ record label Maybach Music Group (MMG). In 2012, Meek released his third mixtape “Dreamchasers II” which included the single “Amen” featuring Drake. The song peaked at number 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also check: Who is Tony Hawk?

Meek Mill’s debut album “Dreams and Nightmares” was released in October 2012. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Meek Mill’s career took a setback in 2017 when he was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation. He was released from prison in April 2018.

Career Highlights

– Meek Mill’s debut album “Dreams and Nightmares” debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

– Meek Mill is a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

– In June 2019, Meek Mill announced that he would be launching his own record label called “Dream Chasers Records”. The label is distributed by Atlantic Records.

Discography

Studio albums:

– Dreams and Nightmares (2012)

– Wins & losses (2017)

Mixtapes:

– Flamers (2008)

– Dreamchasers (2011)

– Dreamchasers II (2012)

– DC$: Meek Mill’s Street Bible Vol. One (2014)

Singles:

-“Amen” featuring Drake (2012)

-“I’m a Boss” featuring Rick Ross (2012)

-“Burn” featuring Big Sean (2013)

-“Believe It” featuring Rick Ross(2013)

-“Check” featuring Big Sean(2014)

Net Worth and Earnings

Meek Mill’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million as of 2022. His earnings come from his music career, tours, and endorsement deals.

Meek Mill’s net worth is largely attributed to his successful music career. He has also earned money from touring and endorsement deals. He has toured with Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Justin Bieber, among others. Meek has also endorsed brands like Puma and Reebok.

In addition to his album sales, Meek has also had a successful career as an entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of DreamChasers Records, a record label that has signed several successful rap artists including Lil Uzi Vert and Cardi B. Meek Mill is also an investor in Tidal, a music streaming service owned by Jay-Z and recently, he parted away with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management.

Personal life

Meek Mill has been through a lot in his personal life. He was born into a rough neighborhood and lost his father at a young age. Meek has also had run-ins with the law. In spite of all this, Meek has managed to build a successful music career.

Dont Miss to Read:

Meek Mill has three children, two sons and a daughter. He has been in a long-term relationship with Milan Harris since 2019. Meek was previously engaged to Nicki Minaj from 2017 to 2019.

Recent Controversies and Legal Issues

Meek Mill first came to prominence when he was featured on DJ Khaled’s 2006 album “All I Do Is Win.” Meek would go on to release his own mixtapes and albums, including his debut album “Dreams and Nightmares” in 2012.

Since then Meek has had several legal issues and feuds with other rappers, most notably Drake. This has led to some people questioning Meek’s net worth and whether or not he is truly successful.

Despite all of this, Meek Mill remains one of the most popular rappers in the world. He has a huge fan base and continues to tour and release new music.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Meek Mill Net Worth?

Meek Mill’s net worth is estimated to be $20 million as of 2022.

What is Meek Mill’s age?

Meek Mill is 33 years old. He was born on May 11, 1987 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

How did Meek Mill make his money?

Meek Mill has made the majority of his money through his music career, with album sales, concert tickets, and merchandise bringing in the majority of his income. He has also earned money through endorsements, sponsorships, and features on other artists’ tracks.

What are Meek Mill’s biggest career highlights?

Some of Meek Mill’s biggest career highlights include winning multiple BET Awards, being nominated for a Grammy Award, and having two No. One albums on the Billboard 200 chart. He has also toured with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Jay-Z, Drake, and Meek Mill.

What is Meek Mill’s personal life like?

Meek Mill was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has three children and is currently dating Milan Harris. Meek Mill is an active philanthropist and has donated money to various charities over the years. He also founded the Dreamchasers Foundation, which provides resources for inner-city youth. Meek Mill is also a board member of REFORM Alliance.

What is Meek Mill’s ethnicity?

Meek Mill is African-American. His father was killed when Meek Mill was five years old and he was raised by his mother.

What charities does Meek Mill donate to?

Some of the charities that Meek Mill has donated to in the past include the Philadelphia School District, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. Meek Mill has also founded his own charity, the Dreamchasers Foundation, which provides resources for inner-city youth.

What is Meek Mill’s real name?

Meek Mill’s real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams. He was given the nickname Meek Mill by his friends and family when he was a child.