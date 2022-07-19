Michael B Jordan Net Worth and Career Facts to Know in 2022!

Michael B Jordan Net Worth and Career Highlights Facts to Know in 2022!

Michael B Jordan is one of the most successful young actors in Hollywood. Michael got his start on television shows such as “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” He has gone on to star in blockbuster movies such as “Creed” and “Black Panther.” Michael is also a talented producer, and he has produced several projects including the HBO series “Fahrenheit 451.” In this article, we will take a closer look at Michael’s life and career highlights. We will also discuss his personal life, including his relationships and charitable work.

Early Life and Education

Michael B Jordan was born on February 09, 1987, in Santa Ana, California. His mother, Donna Jordan, worked as a high school counselor, and his father, Michael A. Jordan, was a retired NBA player. Michael has two older brothers named Jamari and Ronnie. He also has a younger sister named Jasmine. Michael attended Newark Arts High School in Newark, New Jersey. He then studied at Santa Monica College before transferring to the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Jordan is the middle child between two sisters, Jamila and Ashley.

Career Highlights

Michael’s breakout role was on the HBO series “The Wire.” He played the character of Wallace, a young drug d’8ealer. Michael’s performance earned him critical acclaim, and he went on to star in other successful television shows such as “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.” He has also appeared in movies such as “Red Tails,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “Creed.” Michael’s most recent project is the Marvel movie “Black Panther.” In this film, he plays the villain Erik Killmonger. Michael has received praise for his work on “Black Panther,” and he is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Michael B Jordan's breakout role was in the critically acclaimed film Fruitvale Station (2013). He has also starred in films such as Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and Just Mercy (2019).

Jordan has won several awards for his work, including an NAACP Image Award, a BET Award, and two ‘MTV Movie Awards. In 2019, he was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world.

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Michael B Jordan is also a producer. He founded Outlier Society Productions in 2016 with the goal of creating opportunities for people of color and women in the entertainment industry. The company has produced several films and television shows, including the HBO series Fahrenheit 451 (2018) and the Amazon Prime Video series Raising Dion (2019).

Net Worth

Michael B Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million as of 2022. He has earned his wealth through his successful career in acting.

Personal Life

His middle name Bakari means "noble promise" in Swahili.

Jordan attended Newark Arts High School in Newark, New Jersey where he played basketball competitively. After graduating high school in 2005, he enrolled at Santa Monica College before transferring to the prestigious acting conservatory at Rutgers University’s Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Michael B Jordan is dating model Lori Harvey. The couple has been together since early 2020. Michael is also very active in philanthropy. He has worked with organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club and Blackout for Human Rights.



Charity Work

Michael B Jordan is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors, and he has the talent and looks to back it up. But Michael B Jordan didn’t just become famous overnight. It took years of hard work, dedications, and a whole lot of talent to get to where he is today.

And while Michael B Jordan has had an undeniably successful career thus far, he hasn’t forgotten about giving back. In fact, Michael B Jordan is quite active when it comes to charities and causes that are important to him.

Some of the charities that Michael B Jordan has worked with include: The Boys & Girls Club of America, The American Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and many others. He is an active supporter of several charities, including Color of Change, #BlackLivesMatter, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He has also donated to relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and the Flint water crisis.

Michael B Jordan is also a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has marched in protests, spoken out against police brutality, and donated to various organizations that are working to end systemic racism.

In 2020, Michael B Jordan was named a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. In this role, he will help raise awareness of the organization’s work and promote its mission to protect children around the world.

Michael B Jordan’s work with charities and causes shows that he is not only a talented actor, but also a good person who cares about making the world a better place. And we can all learn something from that.

Quotes of Michael B Jordan:

“I just want to tell great stories and be a part of great stories.”

“I’m competitive by nature. And I like to be the best at everything I do.”

Final Thoughts

Michael B Jordan is one of the most successful young actors in Hollywood. His net worth is estimated to be $25 million, and his career is still on the rise. He has starred in some of the biggest films of the past decade. Michael B Jordan is a talented actor with a bright future ahead of him.

His impressive career and dedication to charity work has made him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young actors. Michael B Jordan didn’t just become famous overnight – it took years of hard work, dedications, and a whole lot of talent to get to where he is today.

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Michael B Jordan?

Michael B Jordan is 35 years old as of July 2022.

What is Michael B Jordan’s net worth?

Michael B Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of April 2021.

Where was Michael B Jordan born?

Michael Bakari Jordan was born on February 09, 1987, in Santa Ana, California, U.S.A.

What movies has Michael B Jordan been in?

Some of the movies that Michael B. Jordan has been in are Black Panther (2018), Creed (2015), Fantastic Four (2015), Chronicle (2012), and Fruitvale Station (2013). He also played a leading role in the HBO series The Wire (2002-2008).

What is Michael B Jordan’s ethnicity?

Michael B Jordan is African American. His father is of mixed ancestry, including African American, Irish, and Native American. His mother is African American.

What awards has Michael B Jordan won?

Michael B Jordan has won several awards for his work in film and television. These include an NAACP Image Award, a BET Award, and a Satellite Award. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in Creed (2015).

Is Michael B Jordan married?

No, Michael B Jordan is not currently married. However, he has been in a relationship with Lebanese-American model Joie Chavis since 2018. The couple has a daughter together, born in 2020.

What are Michael B Jordan’s hobbies?

Michael B Jordan enjoys playing basketball and video games in his free time. He is also a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers.

What is Michael B Jordan’s favorite food?

Michael B Jordan’s favorite food is chicken and waffles. He also enjoys sushi, Italian food, and Soul food.

Where does Michael B Jordan live?

Michael B Jordan currently resides in Beverly Hills, California, U.S.A.

What’s Michael’s Height?

Michael B Jordan is approximately six feet tall.

What’s Michael’s Weight?

Michael B Jordan weighs approximately 175 pounds.