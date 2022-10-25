Mike Trout Net Worth, Biography & Career Highlights

Mike Trout is one of the most popular baseball players in the world. Mike’s career includes being a seven-time All-Star, two-time MVP, and World Series champion. He is also a six-time Silver Slugger Award winner. In this article, we will take a look at Mike Trout’s net worth, biography, career highlights, and personal life.

About Mike Trout:

Height: 1.88 m

Born: August 7, 1991 (age 31 years), Vineland, New Jersey, United States

Weight: 107 kg

Spouse: Jessica Cox (m. 2017)

Salary: 37.12 million USD (2021)

Mike Trout Early Life and Education

Mike Trout was born on August in 1991, in Vineland, New Jersey to Jeff and Debbie Trout. Mike’s father, Jeff, played minor league baseball for the Twins organization from 1983-85. Growing up, Mike idolized Yankees great Derek Jeter and wanted to play shortstop just like him. Mike attended Millville Senior High School where he starred on the varsity baseball team all four years.

Mike was a standout athlete from an early age, playing both baseball and football in high school. He attended Millville Senior High School in New Jersey where he excelled at both sports. Mike was drafted by the Angels in the 2009 MLB draft out of high school.

Mike Trout’s Net Worth

Mike Trout net worth is estimated to be $140 million. He has played for the Angels since 2011 and has been one of the best players in baseball over that time period.

Mike will be earning at least $37 million every year till 2030 after signing a $426.5 million of 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. His total career earnings till now are $175.375 million.

Career Highlights and Achievements

The Los Angeles Angels selected Mike with the 25th pick in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2011. Mike was also named the American League (AL) Rookie of the Year and finished second in the AL Most Valuable Player (MVP) voting.

In 2014, Mike signed a six-year contract extension with the Angels worth $144.500 million. The contract made Mike the highest-paid player in MLB history at that time.

In 2019, Mike was again named the AL MVP after leading the league in home runs (45), RBIs (104), walks (110), and OPS+ (186).

Highlights:

Trout made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2011 and became one of the best players in baseball over the next decade.

He won AL Rookie of the Year and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2012.

Trout would go on to win AL MVP three more times (2014, 2016, 2019) and finish in the top-five of MVP voting six other times.

He is a seven-time All-Star and has won eight Silver Slugger Awards and two Gold Glove Awards.

In terms of WAR (wins above replacement), Mike Trout is considered one of the best players in baseball history.

WAR is 84.0 which ranks him 12th all-time among position players.

Mike Trout signed a record-setting 12-year, $430 million contract extension with the Angels in 2019. The deal keeps him with the team through 2030 and includes a full no-trade clause.

Personal Life of Mike Trout

Mike Trout married his longtime girlfriend Jessica Cox in 2017. The couple has two children together, a son named Beckett and a daughter named Mila. Trout is a Christian and has said that his faith is very important to him. He is also an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time.

In his free time, Mike enjoys going fishing and hunting. He has also developed a passion for cars and owns a few classic cars including a Ford Mustang GT500 Eleanor from “Gone in 60 Seconds.”

Charity Work by Mike Trout

Mike Trout is known for his generosity and has been involved in many charity works. In 2014, he donated $27,000 to the Salvation Army. He also gave a baseball bat to a young fan who was battling cancer. In 2016, He founded the Mike Trout Foundation which aims to promote healthy lifestyles among children and provide them with opportunities to play baseball.

Mike has also been involved in many other charitable works such as visitations to children’s hospitals and giving back to his hometown community. In 2018, he donated $100,000 to the Angels Baseball Foundation which helps underprivileged youth in Southern California participate in baseball programs. Mike is truly an all-around great guy and an excellent role model for young children.

Mike Trout has recently partnered up with JusTees, a company that donates a portion of their proceeds to children in need. He is an advocate for children and wants to help as many as possible. He is quoted saying “I love kids, and I want to be able to put a smile on their face.” This wonderful partnership will help Mike Trout Foundation reach its goal of $500,000 by the end of 2022.

Legacy of Mike Trout

Mike Trout is one of the best baseball players of his generation. He is a two-time AL MVP and has won numerous other awards. Mike is still in the prime of his career and looks to be one of the best players in baseball for years to come. He is also one of the richest, with a net worth of $140 million.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Mike Trout’s farthest home run?

His farthest home run is 490 feet, the 40th of 2022 and the 350th of his career according to Statcast.

How many errors does Mike Trout have in his career?

He has a total of 17 errors in his career.

How much does Mike Trout make per inning?

Mike will roughly make:

-$222,222 per regular season game.

-$66,978 per AB.

-$24,691 per inning.

-$1,645 per pitch for the next 12 years.