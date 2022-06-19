Monet Mazur Net Worth and Bio 2022! [Early Personal & Career Life]

Money Mazur is a daughter of Ruby Mazur famous for creating the “tongue” logo for tumbling dice, single jacket, rolling stones, and Valerie chasin. She was born on 17th April 1976 and is 46 years old. She is an American actress who began her career during her teenage.
|Full Name
|Monet Mazur
|Age
|46 years old
|Zodiac Sign
|Aries
|Date Of Birth
|17th April 1976
|Occupation
|Actor, Model, Musician, Film Actor
|Started Her Career In
|1993 till now
|Famous For
|Different movies
|Parents
|Ruby Mazur father
Mother Valerie Chasin
|Siblings
|Cezanne Mazur, Nicholas Mazur, Matisse Mazur, Miro Mazur
|Marital Status
|Alex De Rakoff (spouse), two sons
|Height
|1.75m
|Weight
|55kg
|Eye color
|Brown eyes
|Body Measurements
|34-23-34
|Hair Color
|Blonde
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Dancing
|Favorite Color
|Black
The full name of this renowned American actress is Monet H. Mazur. Among four siblings Mazur is the oldest and only daughter. She was born and raised in Los Angles then at the age of her early 20s, traveled to Europe for her modeling career.
Monet Mazur is married to an English director named Alex de Rakoff. He is best known for directing the movie “Dead Man Running”. She got married in 2005 and welcomed a child Marlon de Rakoff. In 2011 couple welcomed their second child named Luciano de Rakoff. But in 2018 their relationship of 13 years was broken. When she was a teenager, her relationship was with Ashton Kutcher.
Monet has been a sex icon since the start of her acting career. From the age of 20s to her 30s Monet was frightened of her weight and body shape or may develop anorexia nervosa. Once on Instagram, she confirmed by a post that she broke her nose that’s why she looked different.
Monet Mazur net worth has been estimated at over 2 million.
More than two million.
Monet H. Mazur (born April 17, 1976) is an American actress. Monet Mazur. Born. Monet H. Mazur. (1976-04-17) April 17, 1976 (age 46).
Years active: 1993–present
Spouse(s): Alex De Rakoff (m. 2005)
Children: 2
Born: Monet H. Mazur; April 17, 1976 (age 46); …
Life · Career · Filmography · Films
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Monét Mazur began her acting career in theatre in her early teens, … Born: April 17, 1976 …
Actress: All American Laura Fine-Baker (2018-…
Known For: All American Laura Fine-Baker / L…
Height: 5′ 9″ (1.75 m)
monetmazur · 1,615 posts · 377K followers · 643 following.
Monet H. Mazur (born April 17, 1976) is an American actress, known for her roles in Adopting Terror, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Castle. She portrays Laura Baker …
Character: Laura Baker
https://twitter.com/monet_mazur?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/monet.mazur.56
Monet Mazur is a Jewish from her father’s side.
She is 46 years old American national.
She was born in Log Angeles, California, United States.
George Patterson is a reporter for net worth news and update. He also covers entertainment news, with a focus on up-and-coming stars in the industry. George is always on the lookout for new and exciting stories to share with his readers.
Who Is Jamie Chua Jamie Chua is a famous influencer from Singapore who get famous…
Noah Munck is the producer, American actor, and YouTuber famous for his role as Gibby…
Who Is Ursula Corbero? Ursula Corbero is a famous Spanish actress born on 11th August…
What is Drake Net Worth? Drake Net Worth: $250 Million Net Worth: $250 Million Salary:…
Cole Hauser is a famous American actor who has starred in many films. His net…
It is a fact that people must become experts in juggling a myriad of tasks.…
This website uses cookies.