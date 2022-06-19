Monet Mazur Net Worth and Bio 2022! [Early Personal & Career Life]

Who Is Monet Mazur?

Money Mazur is a daughter of Ruby Mazur famous for creating the “tongue” logo for tumbling dice, single jacket, rolling stones, and Valerie chasin. She was born on 17th April 1976 and is 46 years old. She is an American actress who began her career during her teenage.

Monet Mazur Biography

Full Name Monet Mazur Age 46 years old Zodiac Sign Aries Date Of Birth 17th April 1976 Occupation Actor, Model, Musician, Film Actor Started Her Career In 1993 till now Famous For Different movies Parents Ruby Mazur father Mother Valerie Chasin Siblings Cezanne Mazur, Nicholas Mazur, Matisse Mazur, Miro Mazur Marital Status Alex De Rakoff (spouse), two sons Height 1.75m Weight 55kg Eye color Brown eyes Body Measurements 34-23-34 Hair Color Blonde Hobbies Travelling, Dancing Favorite Color Black

Early Life:

The full name of this renowned American actress is Monet H. Mazur. Among four siblings Mazur is the oldest and only daughter. She was born and raised in Los Angles then at the age of her early 20s, traveled to Europe for her modeling career.

Personal Life:

Monet Mazur is married to an English director named Alex de Rakoff. He is best known for directing the movie “Dead Man Running”. She got married in 2005 and welcomed a child Marlon de Rakoff. In 2011 couple welcomed their second child named Luciano de Rakoff. But in 2018 their relationship of 13 years was broken. When she was a teenager, her relationship was with Ashton Kutcher.

Career Life:

Mazur began her acting and modeling at a very young age.

In 1993, she made her debut in films and made an impressive portfolio of work.

In 2001, she was cast in the biographical drama, “Blow” which starred the famous actor Jhonny Dep and Penelope Cruz.

Her career gradually rose without any interruption with the help of international campaigns which lead her to feature films.

She did advertisement campaigns from which the three TV commercials for Gap were done with director Adam Delay in 1999. In the past several years she has done several films and TV series.

In early 2009, she appeared in one episode, of the television series NCIS: LOS Angles, as a secret agent in love with the lead character Chris O Donnell.

In 2009 and 2010, Mazur got a chance of appearing in three episodes of Castle As Gina.

She has played the role of Laura Becker in THE CW drama series, All American since 2018. The fourth season of this series came in 2018 and got very famous.

In 2012, she took a career break from filming to focus on raising two young children.

In 2018, she got the biggest TV role in CW All Americans which has been a critical and commercial success.

She is a multimillionaire. According to celebrity net worth, she is worth the hefty sum of two million. Thanks to her extensive work in TV and film.

During her 20s she was a member of the punk rock group Nancy Raygun. Mazur,s cousin Bret Epic is the lead singer of the band Crazy Town, and Monet is seen in the music video of the track, Revolving Door.

Monet Mazur has been keenly interested in designing for years and helped her friends in designing homes.

Big achievements:

In 2002, a young Hollywood award was given to Monet Mazur.

In 2005, she won the award the Rising star

She has been a guest in shows like “Last Call with Carson Daly” and “Fashion News Live”.

In 2019, she has been seen in a single documentary film ” No Expectations the murder of Brian Jhons”

Controversies:

Monet has been a sex icon since the start of her acting career. From the age of 20s to her 30s Monet was frightened of her weight and body shape or may develop anorexia nervosa. Once on Instagram, she confirmed by a post that she broke her nose that’s why she looked different.

Monet Mazur Net Worth:

Monet Mazur net worth has been estimated at over 2 million.

Salary:

More than two million.

Social Media:

FAQS:

What is the race of Monet Mazur?

Monet Mazur is a Jewish from her father’s side.

What is the nationality of Monet Mazur?

She is 46 years old American national.

Which is the birthplace of Monet Mazur?

She was born in Log Angeles, California, United States.