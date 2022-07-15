Early Life of Nas

Nas Net Worth 2022, Career highlight and More Facts [Latest Updated]

51 years old Nas is one of the most successful American hip-hop artists of all time. With a net worth that exceeds $70 million and album sales totaling over 25 million units, Nas has proven his staying power in the music industry. This article will provide an overview of Nas’ career highlights and personal life up to 2022.

ABOUT Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones know as Nas:

Net Worth $70 million Born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones September 14, 1973 (age 48) New York City, U.S. Other names Nas Escobar & Nasty Nas Occupation · – Rapper · – songwriter · – entrepreneur · – record executive · – actor Years active 1991–present Spouse(s) Kelis (m. 2005; div. 2010)​ Children 2 Parent(s) Olu Dara (father) Relatives Yara Shahidi (cousin) Sayeed Shahidi (cousin)

Early Life of Nas

Nas was born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on September 14, 1973. His father, Olu Dara, is a jazz and blues musician from Mississippi. Nas’ mother, Fannie Ann (née Lawrence), was an African-American woman from North Carolina who died when Nas was two years old. Nasty Nas grew up in the Queensbridge Houses public housing project in Long Island City. He began rapping at age nine when he joined the hip hop group Main Source, under the alias “Nasty Nas”. In 1988, Nas made his solo debut on Tim Dog’s underground classic “Fuck Nas and DJ Premier’s collaborative track “Life’s a Bitch”, which appeared

Nas Net Worth

As of 2022, Nas net worth is $70 million dollars. Nas’ net worth has been accumulated through his successful career in the music industry. Nas has released 12 studio albums, three collaboration albums, one greatest hits album, and two compilations albums.

Nas’ net worth will continue to grow as he releases more music and acts in more films. Nas is a very successful rapper and actor with a bright future ahead of him.

Income Sources

Nas’s primary source of income is his music career. He has released 12 studio albums, and his music has been featured in numerous films and television shows. Nas also earns income from his clothing line, HSTRY Clothing, and from various endorsement deals.

Endorsement deals Some of Nas’s endorsement deals include:

– Reebok

– Hennessy

– Mass Appeal

Career and Achievements Highlights

Music Career

Nas has had an immensely successful career in the music industry since he released his debut album Illmatic in 1994. Since then, he has released eight studio albums, five of which have gone platinum. Nas has also won four Grammy Awards.

His debut album Illmatic is often cited as one of the greatest rap albums of all time. Nas has also acted in films such as Belly (1998), Ticker (2001), Blood Diamond (2006), American Gangster (2007), and The Purge: Anarchy (2014).

Nas’ eighth studio album, Nasir, was released in June 2018. The album features guest appearances from Kanye West, Puff Daddy, 070 Shake, and Lil Wayne. It received mixed reviews from critics but debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Nasir is Nas’ first album to debut at number one since 2006’s Hip Hop Is Dead.

Notable Achievements

Some of Nas’s notable achievements include:

Selling over 30 million records worldwide

Release of debut album Illmatic in 1994 to critical acclaim

Ranked #40 on VHl’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list

Won a total of 12 awards from 37 nominations.

An NAACP Image Award winner

A two-time Grammy Award nominee.

Business

Nas is also a co-founder of the multi-million dollar Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship at Harvard University. The fellowship is awarded to students of color who are interested in pursuing careers in hip hop and the music industry.

In April 2018, Nas announced that he had partnered with a company called Mass Appeal to create a new line of cannabis products called First Light. The line includes pre-rolled joints, flower, edibles, and concentrates. First Light is currently only available in California but Nas plans to expand to other states where cannabis is legal.

In September 2018, Nas was appointed as the creative director for Mass Appeal Records. In this role, he will A&R new artists and help with marketing and branding for the label. He will also continue to release his own music through Mass Appeal.

Personal life

Nas has been married twice. His first marriage was to Nas’ high school sweetheart, Kelis Rogers, with whom he has a son named Knight. Nas began dating Kelis Rogers, a singer and songwriter, in 2002. The couple married in 2005 and have one son, Knight Jones Nasir. They divorced in 2010. Nas is also the father of Destiny Jones, his daughter with ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan.

Philanthropy

Nas is an active philanthropist, and he has donated money to various causes over the years. In 2010, Nas founded the Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship at Harvard University. The fellowship provides financial support to students of color who are interested in pursuing careers in music and the entertainment industry.

In 2012, Nas partnered with Hennessy to launch “The Hennessy fund,” which provides financial assistance to small businesses owned by people of color.

Nas has also donated money to the Trayvon Martin Foundation, and he has worked with the Enough Project to help raise awareness about the conflict in Sudan.

Final thoughts

Nas is one of the most prolific and well-respected rappers in the game. His net worth reflects his success, both commercially and critically. Nas has had an incredible career and there is no doubt that he is one of the greatest rappers of all time. Nas is also a businessman and an actor, which has only added to his net worth. His most notable achievements include releasing the critically acclaimed album “Illmatic” in 1994 and being named one of the greatest rappers of all time by XXL magazine in 2012.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nas net worth?

Nas’ net worth is an estimated $70 million as of 2022.

What are some of Nas’ career highlights?

Some of Nas’ most notable achievements include releasing the critically acclaimed album “Illmatic” in 1994 and being named one of the greatest rappers of all time by XXL magazine in 2012.

What is Nas’ personal life like?

Nas has been married twice, first to R&B singer Kelis from 2005 to 2010 and then to hip hop mogul Nicki Minaj from 2019 to 2020. He has three children, two sons and a daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys basketball and spending time with his family.

How old is Nas?

Nas was born on September 14th, 1973, which makes him 47 years old as of 2020.

What is Nas’ ethnicity?

Nas is of African-American and Puerto Rican descent.

What is Nas’ real name?

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, but he is better known by his stage name Nas.

Where is Nas from?

Nas was born in Queens, New York City, but he grew up in the borough’s tough housing projects.

What kind of music does Nas make?

Nas is a hip hop artist and has released 11 studio albums throughout his career. His debut album “Illmatic” is considered to be one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

What labels is Nas signed to?

Nas is currently signed to Mass Appeal Records and Def Jam Recordings.

What are some of Nas’s most popular songs?

Some of Nas’s most popular songs include:

– “N.Y. State of Mind”

– “Life’s a Bitch”

– “The World is Yours”

– “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)”

– “Hate Me Now”

– “I Can”

What other projects has Nas been involved in?

In addition to his solo music career, Nas has also collaborated with other artists on multiple occasions. He is a member of the hip hop supergroup The Firm, which released one album in 1997, and he has also collaborated with Damian Marley on the 2010 album “Distant Relatives.”

What charitable causes does Nas support?

Nas is an active philanthropist and has supported various charities over the years, including the Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship at Harvard University and the Fresh Air Fund.