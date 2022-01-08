NATO Foreign Minister announces unity in preparation for Russian military action in Ukraine

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) held a video conference-style foreign ministers’ meeting on the 7th, stating that it will continue to unite in preparation for Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held before the security-related talks by US and Russian officials scheduled in Geneva on the 10th. After that, a meeting of the “North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Russia Council” will be held in Brussels on the 12th, and discussions will be held in Vienna on the 13th within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which the United States and Russia are members of.

“NATO reaffirmed its unity in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at today’s extraordinary foreign ministers’ meeting,” said NATO’s Permanent Mission to the United States.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, welcomed the meeting with Russia next week at a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The opposite is true. Ukraine is not a threat to Russia. ”

He also pointed out that “the door is still open” for North Macedonia and Montenegro to join NATO. It is unacceptable to give Russia a veto over what countries can join NATO in the future.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “If the Kremlin is prepared to deal with its dangerous and volatile behavior,” the United States and its allies are willing to listen to and respond to Russia’s legitimate concerns.

He also said that the Russian government’s claim that NATO and Ukraine were fueling tensions with Russia was “a misunderstanding.”