What is the Net worth of Travis Scott in 2022? [ Early Life & Career achievements]

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Travis Scott is a rapper and record producer. He got his start in music as a producer, working with artists like Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Rihanna. In 2012, he released his first solo mixtape, which led to a recording contract with Epic Records. Since then, he has released two studio albums and collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip hop.

In this article, we will take a look at Travis Scott’s biography, career, and personal life. We will also update you on his net worth as of 2022.

About Travis Scott:

Born April 30, 1991 (31 Years) in Houston, Texas Other names La Flame, and Cactus Jack Education University of Texas at San Antonio (no degree) Occupation Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Years active 2008–present Partner(s) Kylie Jenner (2017–present) Children 2 Genres Hip hop, and trap (alternative hip hop) Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Weight 75 Kg (165 lbs)

Travis Scott’s Early Life

Travis Scott was born on April 30, 1991, in Houston, Texas. His full name is Jacques Webster II. Travis’s father, also named Jacques Webster, worked as a professional basketball player while his mother ran a beauty salon. Travis has an older sister called Jordan. Travis grew up with his grandmother in Missouri City, a suburb of Houston.

Scott’s musical career began when he started creating his own beats on a Casio keyboard that his mother had given him as a Christmas present. He began making music when he was just 16 years old.

He would later go on to produce for various artists including Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and John Legend. In 2012, Scott signed his first major record label deal with GOOD Music.

He started out making beats for local rappers before eventually becoming a rapper himself. He released his first mixtape, ‘Owl Pharaoh’, in 2013. The mixtape was well-received and led to him signing a record deal with Epic Records.

Travis Scott’s debut album, ‘Rodeo’, was released in 2015. The album was a commercial success and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. His second album, ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’, was released in 2016 and also peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart.

Travis Scott has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Kanye West, Rihanna, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Justin Bieber. He has also appeared on several television shows and movies, including ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Travis Scott is one of the richest rappers in the world. He has achieved a great deal of success at a young age and is sure to continue to have a successful career in the music industry.

Travis Scott’s net worth in 2022

Travis Scott’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million in 2022. This includes his earnings from his music career, touring, merchandise sales, and endorsements. Travis Scott has come a long way since producing beats on a Casio keyboard and is now one of the most successful rappers in the world. There’s no doubt that his net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.

Travis’s spouse Kylie Jenner is also an artist whose net worth is whopping $700 million.

How Travis Scott made his money?

The rapper has been active in the music industry since 2008 and his major source of income is his musical career. He has released three studio albums, one mixtape, and various singles that have sold millions worldwide. In addition to his music sales, Travis Scott also earns from touring and merchandise sales.

The rapper’s career achievements

Travis Scott’s debut album Rodeo was released in 2015 and peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart. His second album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight was released in 2016 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Astroworld, Travis Scott’s third studio album, was released in 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, making it his second consecutive album to do so.

Travis Scott has won numerous awards throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, nine BET Hip Hop Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, and a MTV Video Music Award.

Personal life and relationships

In April 2015, Travis Scott began dating Kylie Jenner. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018. In October 2019, it was announced that Jenner and Scott had broken up. However, the two have remained on good terms for the sake of their daughter.

Scott also has a son from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Brittany Renner.

Outside of music, Scott has his own clothing line called Travis Scott x Helmut Lang. He has also appeared in several films and television shows including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Saturday Night Live” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Scott is also known for his love of tattoos and currently has over 50 tattoos on his body.

Future Projects

In the future, Travis Scott plans to continue making music and touring. He also has plans to expand his business ventures. In 2020, he launched his own food company, Cactus Jack Foods. He also has a clothing line with Nike and a collaboration with McDonald’s. It is clear that Travis Scott is only just getting started and has many more achievements yet to come.

From his successful albums to his many collaborations, Scott has made a name for himself in the music industry. With more projects on the horizon, there is no doubt that his net worth will continue to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions about Travis Scott

How much is Travis Scott’s net worth?

As of 2022, Travis Scott’s net worth is estimated to be $60 million.

How did Travis Scott make his money?

Travis Scott made his money through his successful career in the music industry as a rapper and producer. He has released several hit albums and singles, toured internationally, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

What are some of Travis Scott’s most popular songs?

Some of Travis’ most popular songs include “Sicko Mode”, “Goosebumps”, and “Butterfly Effect”. He has also been featured on tracks by other artists such as Kanye West, Drake, and Rihanna.

What is Travis Scott’s real name?

Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Webster II.

How old is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott is 28 years old.

Who is Travis Scott’s girlfriend?

As of 2021, Travis Scott’s girlfriend is Kylie Jenner. The couple has one daughter together, Stormi Webster.

Where does Travis Scott live?

Travis Scott currently resides in Los Angeles, California.