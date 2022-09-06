NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:NEX) Releases Upcoming Deployment of NexTier’s First Electric Emerald Fracturing System

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) and Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the Exploration and Production segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), released that the upcoming deployment of NexTier’s first electric Emerald fracturing system, a fully integrated electric fracturing fleet commencing in the first quarter of calendar year 2023.

Operations under the multi-year agreement are designed to deliver optimal fracturing performance while decreasing emissions, lowering fuel costs and reducing the equipment footprint.

The EmeraldTM fracturing system, NexTier’s integrated electric frac and wireline fleet, will receive on-site power generation from VoltaGrid LLC’s advanced power generation system featuring proven dynamic response reciprocating natural gas generators while providing electrified completion services on Seneca well sites in the Appalachian Basin’s Marcellus and Utica shale plays. The natural gas generated in the field by Seneca will power the generators that power NexTier’s electric EmeraldTM fracturing equipment. Each Emerald pumping unit features two totally independent 3,000-HHP electric pumps on a single trailer, resulting in more pumping power with a smaller equipment footprint than traditional diesel-powered fracturing fleets.

“NexTier is pleased to align with Seneca for the deployment of our first electric powered fleet. Our strategy of providing industry-leading natural gas-powered frac fleets benefits NexTier and our customers with a reduced emissions profile, lower fuel cost, improved safety and more efficient completions operations,” said Robert Drummond, President and Chief Executive Officer of NexTier. “This initiative demonstrates the forward thinking and alignment accomplished through our long-standing relationship with Seneca as our work together progresses from Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending technology to electric completions. We are excited to work hand in hand with Seneca and VoltaGrid to achieve this milestone in our Low Cost, Low Emissions journey.”

President of Seneca Resources, Justin Loweth said, “We have closely followed innovations in hydraulic fracturing equipment and last year completed a comprehensive, real-time in-field study evaluating the emissions generated by various types of completion equipment.”