Noah Munck Net worth, Bio, Achievements [Updated 2022]

Noah Munck is the producer, American actor, and YouTuber famous for his role as Gibby in iClary a series of nickelodeon, and also for his Naked Rob Smith character in a comedy series The Goldbergs by ABC. Not only this but he is also known for starring in a few commercials as bobby Sinclair in TruGreen ads.
Noah is also renowned for producing electronic music with the alias Noxik and for creating different comedy videos on Youtube. He is a 26 years old guy born on 3rd May 1996 in Mission Viejo, California USA. Noah spends her childhood in Mission Viejo, California, and oldest one among his siblings.
|Real Name
|Noah Bryant Munck
|Age
|26
|Date Of Birth
|3rd May, 1996
|Weight
|80kg/176lbs
|Height
|1.83m/183cm
|Father Name
|Kymbry Robinson
|Mother Name
|Greg Munck
|Siblings
|Ethan Munck, Elijah Munck, Taylor Munck, Micah Munck
|Education
|Graduated In Media Arts & Cinema from Biola University, Aliso Niguel High School
|Occupation
|Actor, Comedian, Musician
|Started Acting Career In
|2007- Present
|Hobbies
|Book & graphic novels reading, swimming, video games, and playing football
|Favorite Color
|Red
|Eye & hair color
|Green & dark brown
Noah Munck was born in an Orange Country, California USA in 1996. He is the eldest one among his siblings. His father was an executive pastor at the community church located in Laguna Hills. He has started his career in 2007 and along with his studies Noah was involved in the school drama program. Not only this, but he also started filming for iClary and his 8 years old younger brother named Gibby also works in 5 episodes of iClary.
Later on, in 2014, After spending so many years in the limelight he decided to pursue his studies and enrolled himself in the cinema and media arts subjects at Biola University. Noah has got the inspiration for acting from her sister. He has 1 sister and 4 brothers. After seeing the fun his sister was having in improv classes he decided to join her too and later on enrolled himself officially in acting.
He steps into the world of entertainment by doing a commercial for the national Goat milk which was a campaign by Kellog’s at the age of 10 only. Right after his first commercial, the young Noah got so many offers from films and television.
There is no such information about his affair or partner in the industry. However, he is an active supporter of a summer camp named Camp Del Corazon on Catalina Island located in California made for kids with heart diseases.
In 2007, Munck starred as Gibly in the iClary nickelodeon series for three seasons. In 2010, Noah Munck got the leading role and officially became a part of the main cast. Later, another proposal has been put forth in front of him to work in the Tv series called Gibby which was actually the spin-off of the iClary but unfortunately, the series was not picked up.
However, he played the role of Gibby in a series titled Sam & Cat episode name “super psycho” in 2014. In 2021 Noah got the offer to reprise his role as Guppy in the revival series but he didn’t accept it and his brother Ethan end up playing Guppy’s role.
Noah Munck also created electronic dance music titled Noxik. His first song named” Beginnings” was released on 20th January 2012. Right after releasing his first song, he created his youtube channel and produces a small EP titled Hotline in 2013, on 23rd April.
In 2013, on 21st December he released a single song titled “Kilijoy” on youtube and Soundcloud. Later on, it was reposted by EDM.com and become one of the most successful singles until now. On 24th March 2014, Noah Munck released his first-ever official EP with the title Road Warrior. Unfortunately, the project has been stopped in October 2017.
In 2016, he created a youtube channel sad world and post weird comedy sketches there with different editing styles. Nevertheless, he has created another SoundCloud account titled ” SADWORLDBEATERS” and releases his music there mostly.
There is no controversy or anything about Noah since he is a very private person. Noah has always been a private person who never shares anything about his personal life publically. He does not go for many interviews nor does he discusses anything publically. Noah knows how to keep his private life out of the media and public.
Noah Munck has a net worth of more than $8 million. He earned his enormous wealth as a film, comedian, music producer, and YouTube celebrity.
Noah Munck was doing acting till 2021 but since iClary, he hasn’t played any major role in shows. However, his focus is shifted from acting to music, and been busy creating EDM music.
Ethan Munck is the younger brother of Noah Munck.
He’s famous for his role as Gibby in the nickelodeon series title iClary.
Guppy Gibson is a younger brother of Gibby. His first appearance was in iPsycho (although he made his film debut as a 5-year-old Gibby who enjoys cheese in the credits of iSpeed Date). Guppy’s character is played by Noah Munck’s younger brother, Ethan Munck.
There are a variety of reasons why Noah Munck may have decided to quit acting. It’s possible that he no longer enjoyed performing or that he felt he had accomplished all he could in the entertainment industry. It’s also possible that Munck simply wanted to move on to other pursuits and found that acting was no longer fulfilling for him. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that Munck made the decision to quit acting for himself and that he hasn’t looked back since.
