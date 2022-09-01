Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Despite Better Than Expected Results Investor Showed Concern on Auth0

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) plunged over 29.6% to in early trading session on Thursday on concerned that business growth has been affected by unforeseen problems with integrating the identity software firm Auth0 that was acquired in 2021 by firm. Despite firm revealed its better than expected results for its second quarter. Despite a weakening economy, sustained high demand for its identification software was reflected in quarterly profits and raised financial predictions for the entire year.

The CEO and Co-founder of Okta, Todd McKinnon stated “Identity has become a critical component of every organization’s strategy around zero trust security, digital transformation, and cloud adoption. These three mega trends continue to drive the identity market.” “Looking at the second half of the fiscal year, we’re focused on refining the go-to-market strategy for the combined Auth0 and Okta sales organization, strengthening our teams, and making strategic reductions to our spend to improve profitability.”

The leading independent identity provider, total revenue was $452 million, surge of 43% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $435 million, surge of 44% year-over-year.

RPO, or subscription backlog, was $2.79 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. cRPO, which is contracted subscription revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $1.50 billion, up 36% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Total calculated billings were $491 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year.

Financial Outlook:

On the other side, the firm expects in third quarter $463 million to $465 million revenue representing a growth rate of 32% to 33% year-over-year. For the full year fiscal 2023, the Company now expects: Total revenue of $1.812 billion to $1.820 billion, representing a growth rate of 39% to 40% year-over-year.

Industry Performer: Moving towards the competitors analysis, Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) belong to Software – Infrastructure industry and other major market players in the industry are Cloudflare, Inc. [NYSE: NET] that slightly up to trade at $62.57 as its year to year net income dropped -78.93%, Adobe Inc. (NASDQ:ADBE) moved down 0.80% in pre trading session as its year to year net income surged +5.56%, Synopsys, Inc. (NASDQ:SNPS) decreased 1.16% in pre trading session as its year to year net income dropped -5.06%.